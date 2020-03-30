Let’s be real, our worlds have turned upside down in the past few weeks. Things are crazy around us. But for some of us, we’re encountering it all with a loved one. The term “quarantine bae” has been used on social media to celebrate lovers on lock. In some ways, that seems pretty cool. After all, you get someone to enjoy your time at home with and someone to enjoy some social distancing sex.

But in other ways, having a lover during this pandemic is pretty complicated. So this post goes out to all the single gays and LGBTQs out there. Here’s five reasons why it’s great to be single while social distancing.

Time For Yourself

First off, this social distancing life gives us the time to focus on us again. We no longer have to worry about being here, there, and everywhere in order to keep up with social circles, job obligations, and more. Now, we can enjoy being with ourselves again. On top of that, we also get to indulge in activities like the arts, favorite tv shows, reading, and more. One positive way to look at this social distancing crunch is that this is the time for us to ask ourselves, “What activities make us happy?” Then, we can actually pursue those things.

Safe From Relationship Drama

Connected to that is the idea that single people DON’T have to deal with others and their drama. Imagine having a fight with your lover while being stuck at home. While yes, you can go out to take a walk and cool off, you will still come home to them and see them more regularly than usual. Single people don’t have to deal with the drama of being in close quarters with their love. Or conversely, there’s no worry about living separately from a lover during all this corona-craziness. Frankly, being single means having less to worry about during this time.

Health Concerns & Masturbation

As we have reported before, health experts have advised people to keep their sexual circles low during this time. The New York City Department of Health issued a guidance stated that the best sexual practice for this time is to stick to self-pleasure.

“You are your safest sex partner,” the document explains. “Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after.”

To be fair, sticking to a singular partner was also approved. But, being single and playing with yourself is, again, the best route right now.

Post-Quarantine Dating Boom

One other factor to consider is the inevitable dating boom. Once a vaccine is created and the world starts to settle again, there will be a time when single people come out of their shells to date. Imagine all the singles out there that are just waiting to benefit from that moment!

Keep in mind though, safety is still a concern. We shouldn’t all jump into dating JUST when social distancing guidelines drop. There will be a slow crawl back to “normal life” and “normal dating.” On top of that, singles will have other health concerns to worry about besides COVID-19.

Condom Shortage

As Bloomberg reports, the world is on the brink of a condom shortage because of the pandemic. Malaysia-based Karex Bhd., which is the world’s biggest maker of condoms, has foreseen a supply shortage of almost 50%. That means, there will be more than one reaaon for a chillbirth boom cone the winter.

When we eventually leave our homes, and maybe even before then, caution is mandatory. After all, safe sex’s best ally will be feeling the hurt. Thankfully, single people will have the upper hand.

Single Social Distancing

All of this is to say, staying single during this pandemic has its advanages. Live your lives, single people & enjoy them. Cause yes #QuarantineBaes are nice, but #SingleSocialDistancing is great too.