Rimming Can Spread The Coronavirus?!

Watch what you eat, boys!

New information tells us that rimming could put you at risk of contracting the coronavirus. Yes, even our most hallowed of practices isn’t safe.

This new information came out in the form of a study that was published in the journal Gastroenterology. Researchers collected clinical specimens from 73 hospitalized patients who contracted COVID-19. The specific samples collected from the infected patients included serum, nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs, urine, stool, and tissues.

After analyzing the samples, “39 (53.42%) [of the patients] including 25 males and 14 females tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 RNA in stool… Duration time of positive stool ranged from 1 to 12 days. Furthermore, 17 (23.29%) patients remained positive in stool after showing negative in respiratory samples.” The results of this study mean that the fecal matter of COVID-19 patients continued to be contagious throughout the time patients were sick and sometimes even past it.

But what does this mean for LGBTQ people and same-sex couples? Well, it means that there’s even more danger of contracting the coronavirus than we first thought. While the initial concerns like being within 6 feet of a cough and spreading germs through touch are still plausible, there’s also a worry about getting in contact with the virus through stool. With same-sex couples, you can probably see where we’re going with this. Yes, rimming could put you at significant risk! And no, even douching can’t protect you from this one. It’s highly unlikely that you can rinse out all of the infected cells.

“Prevention of fecal-oral transmission should be taken into consideration to control the spread the virus,” as the researchers note.

But what can you do to protect yourself? After hearing of this news, the U.S. Department of Health issued guidance on Saturday to be careful around sex during this COVID-craziness. Their first advice was to focus on self-pleasure for now.

“You are your safest sex partner,” the document explains. “Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after.”

That said, the government isn’t necessarily saying we all have to stay celibate. The health agency also stated that if you must have sex, stay close to home and not with too many people.

“The next safest partner is someone you live with,” health officials added. “Having close contact– including sex — with a small circle of people helps prevent spreading COVID-19.

And if you don’t have anyone like that but must have a sexual connection, it might be time for gay sex society to go back to online chat rooms or video sessions. (Of course, we always advise being smart and careful when cameras are involved).

“Video dates, sexting or chat rooms may be options for you,” the agency said.

Overall, the main focus is to stay safe and smart about how you engage in your sex life during this COVID-19 pandemic. Ask yourself, “Is having sex with this person or licking your partner’s downside really worth it, right now?”

Sources: Gastroenterology, The New York Post