‘A Nice Indian Boy’: the Bollywood Gay Romance We’ve Been Waiting For

Get ready to mark your calendars, because A Nice Indian Boy is finally giving us everything we never knew we needed: Bollywood, gay romance, and family chaos—all wrapped in the kind of colorful, lively package only the big screen can provide. The highly anticipated gay rom-com based on Madhuri Shekar’s play of the same name has dropped its first trailer, and trust us, it’s worth the wait.

Starring Tony Award-winning actor Jonathan Groff and Deadpool’s Karan Soni, A Nice Indian Boy promises a sweet, heartfelt, and hilariously awkward exploration of love, culture, and the inevitable clash between traditional values and the kind of romance we deserve.

The plot is a familiar one, yet one that will feel refreshing for many—especially in the context of LGBTQ+ representation in India. Doctor Naveen (played by Soni) brings his boyfriend, Jay (Groff), home to India to meet his conservative family. Sounds simple enough, right? But in true rom-com fashion, things get complicated fast. Not only is Naveen’s family navigating the shock of their son being gay, but they also didn’t expect him to bring home a white guy. (Because, of course, there’s nothing quite like the cultural drama of introducing your partner to your family—and in this case, it’s not just about sexual orientation, it’s the whole “white guy” thing. It’s complicated, but in the best way possible.)

The real twist? Jay is actually adopted and raised by Indian parents. So, yes, there’s even more tension when the family finds out that their son’s boyfriend may technically share a similar cultural background but still presents a whole new set of questions, expectations, and, let’s be real, potential misunderstandings. If it were any other movie, we’d be worried it might fall into the trap of oversimplifying things. But this film promises to keep it real with plenty of singing, dancing, and laughter. And hey, if they manage to mix in a wedding between these two star-crossed lovers, we’re already in.

In addition to its universal rom-com appeal, the film is also an incredibly personal project for director Roshan Sethi, who happens to be Karan Soni’s partner in real life. Sethi opened up about how his journey to filmmaking mirrors much of what he wanted to explore in A Nice Indian Boy. Speaking to Sky News, he shared his own coming-out experience, saying, “I really was, until those six years ago, planning to just ride this out and pretend to be straight and marry someone and to have kids.” Sethi’s own evolution of embracing his true self clearly informs the tone of the movie, turning a potentially light-hearted film into something much deeper, even as it is filled with humor.

Karan Soni, too, brings his own personal connection to the role, admitting that playing the lead was something he never thought was a possibility for him. In the same Sky News interview, he remarked that it’s “very overwhelming” to be part of a project that speaks to his own experiences, and to be a part of a film that carries so much weight in terms of representation. He also talked about the importance of seeing more LGBTQ+ characters, particularly in India, where such stories have traditionally been underrepresented. “It’s always important,” Soni noted, “for people to see themselves reflected in the media.”

As for Groff, A Nice Indian Boy isn’t just a chance for him to show off his charm and comedic timing—it’s also a dive into a whole new culture. The Hamilton star admitted in an interview with Variety that he was largely unfamiliar with Bollywood and Indian culture prior to taking on the role. “I had never seen a Bollywood movie. I didn’t know anything about this culture in general,” he said. Talk about taking on a challenge! But Groff’s willingness to immerse himself in the cultural nuances of the film will undoubtedly bring a level of authenticity and genuine respect that’s often missing when Western actors approach culturally rich roles.

For those who’ve been eagerly awaiting the release, A Nice Indian Boy is hitting U.S. cinemas on April 4. As for our friends across the pond in Ireland and the UK, you’ll have to stay tuned for a release date, but trust us—it’ll be worth the wait.

Whether you’re here for the romance, the representation, or just to see some well-timed Bollywood dance numbers (yes, please!), A Nice Indian Boy has something for everyone. It’s heartwarming, hilarious, and full of the kind of moments that make you feel seen, celebrated, and hopeful for the future of LGBTQ+ stories in film.

So, get ready to grab your popcorn, share some laughs, and maybe even shed a tear or two when A Nice Indian Boy hits the big screen. It’s bound to be the rom-com we’ve all been waiting for.

