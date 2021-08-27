A Same-Sex Pair On ‘Dancing With The Stars?’

JoJo Siwa is making history!

It’s hard to believe it hasn’t even been a full year since JoJo Siwa came out as queer. The YouTuber and social media personality made headlines for coming out. She also made them for getting into several run-ins with the police (once for a fake call to the police that ended in a house raid and one for an overdose at her Pride party). But now, Siwa is making headlines again for making tv history.

According to Variety, JoJo Siwa will join Dancing With The Stars for the 30th season of the celebrity dancing competition. Not only that but the singer and personality will be paired with a female professional dancer. This will make her one-half of the series’ first official same-gender pairing.

While other international versions of the show have already had same-gender pairings, this will be the first one for the U.S. show. And as NBC News points out, model Nyle DiMarco, who identifies as non-binary, and actor Jodie Sweetin briefly danced with pros of the same gender. Or the same gender assigned at birth, in DiMarco’s case. This became the first same-sex dance routine for the American version of the show, though, again, the pairs were only temporary.

“It’s really special that not only now do I get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also you get a dance with whom you want to dance,” said Siwa. “There’s a lot of barriers that we’re going to have to break through — who leads, how do you dress, what shoes do you wear? But I think it’s all something that I’m looking forward to. It’s going to be tricky, but it’s going to give so much to people out there — people of the LGBTQ community, people who feel just a little different. It’s going to give them a sense of happiness.”

According to Siwa, she was contacted about possibly joining the show. When that happened, she was asked about whether she wanted a male or female partner. She then chose to go with a female partner.

“I want to make it OK for the people who come after me,” she said. “I want to make everything OK for the people who come after me.”

After hearing the announcement, GLAAD praised Siwa for her casting on the dance show and her request for the female partner.

“At 18, JoJo Siwa is once again using her platform to inspire and uplift the LGBTQ community. As one of today’s most watched and celebrated programs on television, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and Tyra Banks are making the right decision to feature JoJo Siwa competing alongside a female professional dancer,” Anthony Allen Ramos, GLAAD’s Head of Talent said. “The show has such a wide, far-reaching audience and there is a real opportunity here for people to celebrate the same-sex pairing and root for JoJo and all LGBTQ young people.”

But who will join JoJo Siwa as her partner? And who will the pair be competing against? That information is currently unknown. But, the remainder of Season 30’s cast will be revealed on September 8. What we do know, however, is that the panel of judges will include ballroom experts Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. In addition, Tyra Banks will return to emcee and executive produce the show.

