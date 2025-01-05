Music and influencer duo A Twink and a Redhead, also known as Grant and Ash, has been serving up sass, chaos, and fun with their satirical and, sometimes, just plain hilarious and catchy songs with viral hits like Panera, Heterosexuality, and BJ Maxx.

Advertisement

RELATED: Out Hottie Luke Evans Serenades Followers in Nothing But White Undies

Grant Gibbs, the “twink,” and Ashley Gill, the “redhead,” first came out (no pun intended) in 2022 on TikTok and eventually signed on with YouTubers and influencers Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee’s MVE Entertainment. The American duo have a collective following of almost 800K followers on their Instagram and Tiktok, the latter in which they have almost 60M likes for their videos.

Advertisement

RELATED: Shirtless Ryan Gosling Shows Off Hot Bod and Singing Voice in ‘Barbie’

Grant and Ash said it best: “Name a more iconic duo than a twink and a redhead,” in their aptly titled, catchy bop A Twink and a Redhead. In the music video, the two rock outfits reminiscent of Britney Spears’ iconic Baby One More Time. It’s unapologetically fun, it’s light, and it’s guaranteed to keep your head bopping to the beat.

RELATED: Sex Shells: The Gay Comedy Troupe Taking Over The World!

Advertisement

The duo, who met at a sixth-grade carnival, performed to a hyped up crowd at the “F** & HAG PARTY” where they hilariously detailed how they met, spoofed Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOM), and talked about their shared love over Club Penguin and Hunger Games. The crowd even went wild when the duo sang their viral song Panera about getting fucked, falling in love, and giving birth at a Panera.

RELATED: Music Duo She & Him Created Same-Sex Wedding Songs

Advertisement

“Panera, Panera, got fucked in Panera



Panera, Panera, found love in Panera



Panera, Panera, gave birth in Panera



You Pick Two, but I pick you”

RELATED: This Queer Classical-Crossover Trio is Here to Brighten Your Day

The satirical song Heterosexuality tells the story of a closeted man living with his wife, who believes they’re in a happy marriage while residing on a ranch. The song humorously exaggerates the dynamics of a stereotypical straight relationship, offering a playful critique…and some funny quips–hey, bros before hoes, right?

Advertisement

“He’s always out with his boys he’s such a good friend



I bring ’em booze and snacks when they are watchin’ the game



Bros before hoes until the very end



They’re bending over backwards I’m so glad that they came”

“Heterosexuality



Got my beer and my truck, and my girl’s with me



Heterosexuality



Stand by my man it’s the American dream”

Advertisement

The hilarious and gorgeous duo’s latest EP A Twink and a Redhead is available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, and Soundcloud

Advertisement

Source: JEZEBEL