Abuse at 5: How One Child Survived a Brutal Hate Crime

A five-year-old boy is at the center of an abuse case that’s as disturbing as it sounds: authorities say a grown man admitted he tried to “beat the gay out of” him.

RELATED: Policy Pile-Up: New Laws Are Leaving LGBTQ+ Rights in the Dust

And yes, the child is five.

What allegedly happened in Davenport, Florida

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Andre Brown Jr. was arrested on Sunday, May 3, after a nine-year-old girl sent a text to her mother that immediately raised alarms:

“I’m scared, he’s whooping him so hard, I’m scared,”

That message led deputies to what they describe as a clear case of ongoing abuse—and the details only get worse from there.

“During screenings with the children, they advised that Brown was mad at the 5-year-old boy ‘for being gay’ and began slamming him on the ground multiple times,” the sheriff’s office alleged. “He then got upset with the two other children for an alleged past occurrence and began striking all three children with a belt.”

Investigators said all three children showed signs of physical abuse. The youngest had it the worst—suffering a fractured right wrist, a forehead contusion, and bruising across his stomach, back, arms, and legs. And then there’s the part that’s hard to process without just staring at the wall for a second.

RELATED: Subway Suspect: Fare Evasion Bust Uncovers Anti-LGBTQ Subway Attack

Authorities say Brown admitted he wanted to:

“beat the gay out of him if possible, but since it wasn’t possible he would beat him more,”

Not just abuse—prosecuted as a hate crime

Brown is now facing aggravated child abuse charges with a hate crime enhancement, along with resisting arrest. Deputies say he yelled slurs and pulled away when they tried to take him into custody.

Grady Judd, who has never been known for sugarcoating, put it plainly:

“This was a brutal and hateful attack on a defenseless child,”

“There is absolutely no excuse for it. We will make sure justice is served and these children get the safety and support they deserve.”

If convicted, Brown could face life in prison.

The reality behind the headline

There’s something especially jarring about seeing the words “for being gay” attached to a child this young. Not because kids don’t express themselves or get labeled early—but because it shows how quickly adult prejudice can turn into something dangerous.

A five-year-old isn’t navigating identity politics. He’s figuring out cartoons, snacks, and whether the adults around him are safe. In this case, they weren’t.

What happens next

Court records show Brown is scheduled for arraignment in June, and as of now, no plea has been entered. Authorities also noted his prior criminal history, which includes Domestic Battery Strangulation, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary of a Dwelling, Kidnapping with Intent to Commit a Felony, and Home Invasion Robbery w/ a Firearm.

For now, the focus shifts to the three kids—especially the youngest—who are recovering from injuries that go far beyond the physical. And it all circles back to that one text message. A child knew something was wrong, said it out loud, and someone listened. That part matters.

If you need to report abuse

If something doesn’t feel right, it’s worth speaking up. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline is available at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453), or you can visit www.childhelp.org for support. It’s free, confidential, and open 24/7, with help offered in over 170 languages.