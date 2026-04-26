Subway Suspect: Fare Evasion Bust Uncovers Anti-LGBTQ Subway Attack

A violent incident on the New York City subway is back in focus following the arrest of Yeshayahu Carraway, a 41-year-old man accused of carrying out a hate crime assault earlier this year, according to Brooklyn Paper. The case, which unfolded on the L train near the Lorimer Street station in Williamsburg, has drawn renewed attention to safety concerns for LGBTQ individuals in public spaces.

Authorities allege that the attack took place in the early hours of mid-January, when a 24-year-old man was approached by Carraway while riding a Manhattan-bound train.

What Happened on the Train

According to reports, the suspect allegedly directed homophobic slurs at the victim, allegedly calling him a “f**got,” before following him off the train. The situation escalated quickly. Police say Carraway displayed a knife during the encounter and proceeded to physically assault the victim, striking his head and body.

The attack occurred around 5:00 a.m., a time when subway platforms and trains are often less crowded—an element that can leave individuals more vulnerable. After the assault, the suspect fled the scene, leaving the victim behind.

The 24-year-old sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention at the time, according to authorities.

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Months on the Loose

Following the incident, the suspect remained at large for approximately three months. The case might have remained unresolved longer if not for an unrelated encounter with law enforcement.

On April 17, transit police stopped Carraway at a Bronx station for fare evasion. During the stop, officers identified him as the suspect connected to the January assault in the subway station and took him into custody. Reports indicate he was also found in possession of illegal drugs at the time of his arrest.

HATE CRIME ARREST: A man was arrested in connection with a hate crime attack aboard an L train at the Lorimer Street subway station.#News12 #Brooklyn #HateCrime #LTrainIncident #SubwaySafetyhttps://t.co/dbkE1g4546 pic.twitter.com/hTnbFMzvod — News12BK (@News12BK) April 19, 2026

A Pattern of Violence

Further details that emerged after the arrest point to a broader history. Carraway is reported to have a prior criminal record, including a domestic violence charge dating back to 2013. While each case stands on its own, such history can become part of the larger conversation around patterns of violent behavior.

Safety, Visibility, and Ongoing Concerns

The subway case is being treated as a hate crime, with the alleged use of homophobic slurs playing a role in the charges. Incidents like this continue to raise concerns about the safety of LGBTQ individuals in everyday environments, including public transportation systems that millions rely on daily.

For many in the community, the subway represents both accessibility and risk—a shared public space where moments of routine can quickly turn unsafe. While the arrest brings a measure of accountability, it also underscores the reality that these incidents are not isolated.

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Moving Forward

As legal proceedings continue, the case serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance, reporting, and community awareness. It also highlights the role of transit authorities and law enforcement in addressing incidents that target individuals based on identity.

For LGBTQ riders, safety in public spaces, in everyday spaces like the subway, remains an ongoing concern—one that extends beyond any single case.