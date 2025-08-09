“All my sperm were dead,” shares Colton Underwood.

Photo Credit: @coltonunderwood

That’s not exactly the kind of sentence you expect to hear from a former NFL player, The Bachelor alum, and TraitorsSeason 4 contestant. But Colton Underwood, now a proud dad, has never been shy about sharing his truth—especially when it comes to family.

In a candid interview on Two Parents & A Podcast, Underwood revealed that the road to fatherhood with his husband, political strategist Jordan C. Brown, wasn’t quick or easy. Before the couple welcomed their son Bishop, there were two years of treatments, lifestyle changes, and a journey Colton cheekily calls “sperm rehab.”

The Diagnosis: Zero Active Sperm

“The reason it took longer for us too is because when we first went in for our sample collection, I didn’t have any active sperm,” Underwood said on the podcast. “All of my sperm were dead because I was truly baking them.”

Photo Credit: @coltonunderwood

The culprit? His lifestyle at the time. Underwood explained that a combination of hot tubs, steam rooms, sauna sessions, testosterone, and intense daily workouts had essentially turned his swimmers into couch potatoes who never made it off the couch. “Pretty much everything I could do to kill my sperm, I was doing,” he admitted.

Sperm Rehab: Six Months, Two Cycles

The solution required a complete reset. Underwood cut testosterone, scaled back his workouts from every day to just four days a week, and embraced a generally healthier, less extreme lifestyle.

One key factor in his recovery? AlphaSperm, a men’s prenatal supplement created by Dr. Paul Turek that’s designed to improve sperm quality. With these changes in place, Underwood spent six months—about two full cycles of spermatogenesis—repairing and replenishing his supply.

Photo Credit: @coltonunderwood

By the end of that time, his numbers were where they needed to be—and matched those of his husband. “I had to reconfigure a lot of my daily habits, but it was worth it,” he shared.

Bigger Family Goals

Now happily settled into fatherhood, Underwood and Brown have no plans of stopping at one child. “We’re hoping to have more children soon,” the couple said on the podcast, envisioning a “big family.” Interestingly, all the embryos from their IVF process are male, so Bishop may soon have a little brother—or a few.

From Family Time to TV Time

While his first year of fatherhood took him out of the public eye for a bit, Underwood is stepping back into the spotlight in a big way. He’ll appear on Traitors Season 4 and will co-host Hulu’s upcoming reality series Are You My First? with Kaitlyn Bristowe, premiering August 18 at 10/9c.

For Colton Underwood, the journey from “zero active sperm” to happy dad was more than just a medical process—it was a lesson in patience, persistence, and the willingness to change. And for anyone out there facing fertility struggles, his story is a hopeful reminder: the road may be long, but the destination can be absolutely worth it.