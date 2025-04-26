Photo Credit: @coltonunderwood

Colton Underwood has officially entered his hot daddy era—only this time, it’s not just an internet nickname or a vibe. It’s diapers, baby bottles, and adorable giggles kind of daddy.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @coltonunderwood

Back in September, the former football pro and reality TV heartthrob became a proud papa with husband Jordan C. Brown, announcing the arrival of their son, Bishop—and we have to say, fatherhood looks very good on him.

RELATED: Colton Underwood & Husband Welcome A Baby Boy!

Advertisement

You might remember Colton from his days as a defensive end with the San Diego Chargers, Oakland Raiders, and Philadelphia Eagles. Or perhaps it was his headline-making run through reality TV that rings a bell—first breaking hearts on The Bachelorette season 14, and then charming the nation as The Bachelor himself in season 23.

Photo Credit: @coltonunderwood

Since then, he’s peeled back the layers of fame and identity on his own Netflix show Coming Out Colton, tackled the wild on Beyond the Edge, and even masked up for The Masked Singer. But of all his roles, “Dad” might just be his best one yet.

Advertisement

Scroll through Colton’s Instagram, and you’ll see the glow. No, seriously—he’s radiant. Whether he’s cradling baby Bishop mid-squat in a workout video or posting sweet, sleepy selfies with his son nestled in his arms, Colton looks every bit the doting dad. His feed is a mix of giggles, soft lighting, and proud papa moments that might make you feel a little emotional—or a little broody.

Photo Credit: @coltonunderwood

In one snap, he’s goofing off with a onesie-clad Bishop in matching beanies. In another, he’s pushing a stroller in the sun, looking like the cover of DILF Monthly. It’s domestic bliss with a side of muscle definition, and we are living for it.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @coltonunderwood

Colton once searched for love in front of millions—but it turns out, his real love story was waiting just around the corner, complete with baby bottles and belly laughs. Honestly, watching him in full-on dad mode is the most heartwarming (and let’s be honest, hot) plot twist we could’ve asked for.

Daddy Colton, we salute you.