‘And Just Like That’ Gets An Official Premiere Date

The latest chapter in the Sex And The City story has an official arrival date. And Just Like That will now premiere on HBO Max this December. While fans have spent the summer month heavily following our three New York ladies filming schedule, this is the first time we have gotten official word from the network as to when the show would return to our screens in its new format. Sarah Jessica Parker officially dropped the new below in a first teaser, where we see Charlotte, Miranda and Carrie walking on a New York City street.

From the moment the reimagination of Sex and the City was announced, fans have followed everything from the casting to who was unfortunately not returning, to the brand new characters that are joining And Just Like That (possibly to take the Sex and the City legacy even further)? As filming was wrapping, the #SATC family lost one of their own. Willie Garson (who portrayed the lovingly devilish and endlessly devoted best friend fo Carrie Bradshaw, Stanford Blatch) died suddenly from cancer. The Sex and the City family all paid homage to Garson on social media, as well as his first Sex and the City leading man, Sean Palmer who played Marcus. On a heartfelt Instagram post, Palmer said in part “I was so lucky to have had him in my corner. You will be missed Mr. Garson. No one could wear Ozwald Boateng like you.”

And Just Like That has been updating fans on their Instagram page about casting throughout the series filming, and this past week announced two new smoldering faces to the show. Christopher Jackson (of Hamlton fame) is joining the show as Herbert Wexley (possibly a husband to Nicole Ari Parker’s Lisa Todd Wexley)? Additionally, LeRoy McClain joins the show as Andre Rashad Wallace, possibly a relation to Karen Pittman’s new character Dr. Nya Wallace.

