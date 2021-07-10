Cameras Go Up For And ‘Just Like That’ In New York City

Production has officially kicked off on HBO Max’s re-imagination of HBO’s Sex and the City, aptly titled And Just Like That. The series follows original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis as their characters Carrie, Miranda & Charlotte “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50’s” (according to Deadline). The series’ official Instagram page released a shot of the three leading ladies on a street corner in (where else) New York City, as filming officially kicked off.

While casting for the revival of the iconic series seemed slightly dicey at times, all of the original players are now on board for the 10-episode series, sans Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones, who chose not to participate in the revival. The series will be adding three more series regulars, all women of color, and have already announced Sara Ramirez will be joining the series in a brand new role. As filming for the series kicked off, eagle-eyed fans (like the one below) grabbed some footage of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie & Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda hugging on a New York City street.

The official And Just Like That Instagram also dropped some more sneak peeks for fans. From a shot of the plentifully-filled brush station to the official And Just Like That clapper showing that filming indeed, has been taking place. One shot that fans reposted furiously was a shot of the wardrobe room, holding sure to be iconic pieces that we have yet to see. One eagle-eyed fan has already started the And Just Like That Closet Instagram page, showcasing the exact items that Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw has already been seen wearing.

Follow ‘And Just Like That’ on Instagram