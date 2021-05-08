‘And Just Like That’ Adds 3 Women Of Color To The ‘SATC’ Reboot

And Just Like That is a long-awaited sequel of sorts to Sex and the City, but like life itself…it is going to be different indeed. We already know that the consistently swoon-worthy Mr. Big might not be returning, and subsequently, the ever-championed Aiden Shaw is returning as the ever-present “one that got away”. In addition to having men in their lives disappear and reappear, the evolution of life and friendships will bring three brand new women to the group; and in a long-awaited answer to calls for diversity for the franchise, they are going to be women of color.

As we already know, Carrie, Charlotte & Miranda are going to be down one gal pal, with Kim Cattrall”s much-publicized refusal to return to the franchise being well-documented. The absence of Cattrall’s Samantha Jones is being simply explained, with HBO’s Casey Bloys saying in an interview “Friendships fade, and new friendships start.”, and now it seems we are getting three women of color to fill the void Cattrall is leaving.

Returning showrunner Michael Patrick King has a writing room filled with an ultra diverse and comedically proven writers (such as former Fresh Off the Boat co-EOP Rachna Fruchbom), and now it seems (according to TVLine) that the ladies New York City social circle is being fleshed out to include half a dozen brand new characters. Three of those new characters are poised to be not just women of color, but series regulars.

Bloys indicated that both Parker and King “didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast” simply because “it’s not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today.”

While the none of the three new characters have been announced as of yet (including the three new series regulars) this writer continues to champion what to many, feels like a natural addition to the New York (now) trio-the multi-talented Vanessa Williams. Writing the stunning stage and screen actress as a nightclub chanteuse or a stunning Broadway diva could bring a dose of realism to Williams’ potential character and a dose of Hollywood glamour to our favorite New York City ladies.

Follow ‘And Just Like That’ on Instagram