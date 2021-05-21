Sara Ramirez Joins ‘And Just Like That’ As The First New Female Lead

Whether the writing room being filled with diversity or three brand new women being added to the mix as full-time characters, the reboot of Sex and the City (titled And Just Like That) casting for the show is slowly evolving to show a true reflection of not just New York City (the consistently unofficial ‘fifth character’ in the series), but of the country as a whole

It was announced late yesterday that Sara Ramirez (Madam Secretary, Grey’s Anatomy) will be the first series regular cast on And Just Like That. Ramirez inhabits the role of Che Diaz (pronouns: they/them) and as The Hollywood Reporter states, is a “nonbinary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie is regularly featured. Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”. Ramirez posted the below snapshot on her Instagram of her holding a script for And Just Like That under the New York City skyline

It also looks like Ramirez (who identifies as non-binary and is an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community) is not going to be the only new addition coming soon. ET reports that the show is searching for three series regulars, and with Ramirez now cast, that leaves two open slots (ET already reported that the show was searching for three new series regulars, all women of color. “They are looking to cast two black women and one South Asian woman for these roles” the source originally reported).

One famed performer who would be happy to return to the Sex and the City fold?-Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson (who played the lovable Louise, Carrie Bradshaw’s assistant in the original Sex and the City film) would love to make a return to the franchise. She told ET recently “I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!” Hudson said.

