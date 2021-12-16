“And Just Like That”-What’s Next For Carrie Bradshaw?

In that shower-soaked New York City penthouse bathroom floor on the premiere episode of And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw Preston’s life changed forever. Marking one of the most shocking death scenes in recent memory, Bradshaw lost her Mr. Big and America remains in mourning. The next question clearly is, what is next for our favorite New York City writer? Showrunner Michael Patrick King spoke with Extra, saying that this shocking turn was simply about “creating something that was bold that would shift the landscape for Carrie Bradshaw, and also I wanted to explore the idea: is it better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all?” While there were paparazzi shots of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw kissing a mystery on-screen potential beau, King promised that “there will be many obstacles along the way for Carrie to find love again.”

Bradshaw’s pursuit of Mr. Big has defined the show, and now King says, we are in a way, right back to where we started. King says “she can’t have what she thinks she should have, which is Mr. Big.” King continued “So what it’s going to do is bring up and try to prove the thesis for what this series is about—the last voiceover of this series. Carrie is walking down the street and Mr. Big calls and says, ‘Get ready, I’m coming.’ But the voiceover says the most significant, emotionally challenging relationship you will ever have is the one you have with yourself. And if you find somebody else who finds you, that’s fabulous.” ‘And Just Like That’ as King puts it, “will be about this significant, challenging emotional relationship that Carrie has with herself, and also the evolution of somebody who’s had love and what it does to you.”

The just-released trailer for what we can expect on the remainder of the inaugural season of And Just Like That showcases a newly-widowed Carrie moving forward as a podcast host and encountering another notorious ex of her ex-husband John James Preston. Charlotte and Miranda both are dealing with rearing fast-growing children in 2021, and all of the trappings that come with that. We also see more of the new cast members and how they will be meshing with our favorite New York City ladies.

As for that shocking death scene, where Mr. Big dies on the bathroom floor of he and Bradshaw’s palatial New York City penthouse, John James Preston’s portrayer Chris Noth has some thoughts of his own. He spoke with Vogue on the death scene, saying that both he and the showrunner “knew that we had to have that” moment between Carrie and Big after their journey. “We knew that I just shouldn’t die alone in the bathroom. There had to be that last moment and no words, no corny dialogue, just a look, and I thought [King] did it so beautifully,” Noth went on to say. “It was very important for both of us to find a way to have that last moment together, not that she walks in and finds me dead in the bathroom. That was essential for me to come back to. And the rest is just chemistry with SJ. We’ve known each other a long time.”

With the stories to be told in And Just Like That far from over (Michael Patrick King teased “these characters live on … We’re just beginning something new.“) could we be seeing Mr. Big make an appearance again? “I think there may be something. I can’t tell you what, but there may be a little … there may be a haunting that happens,” Noth, 67, teased to Vogue, saying devilishly “I don’t know. I don’t want to get in trouble.”

