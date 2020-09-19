Anderson Cooper Cozies Up With His Son Wyatt, 4 Months, In Adorable New Pic

Anderson Cooper tugged on the heartstrings of his millions of fans when he posted the cutest pic of him and his baby boy Wyatt on Instagram.

“My son will be five months old in less than two weeks,” he captioned the snap before revealing some facts about his life so far. “He is such a happy baby even though he has started teething. He loves being read to and so far Dr. Seuss is his favorite, particularly One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. OK, that’s my favorite, but he does seem to like it a lot.”

The CNN mainstay, who made news earlier this summer after his BFF Andy Cohen posted a bunch of smoking hot shirtless pics of him, announced the birth of his son via surrogate on April 27. He will be co-parenting his little one with ex Benjamin Maisani. The former couple split two years ago.

“When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought ‘I will never be able to have a kid,’” he told People during their first ever Pride issue. “This is a dream come true”. He went on to say “It feels like my life has actually begun.”

“And I sort of wonder, what was I waiting for? This is a new level of love. It’s unlike anything I’ve experienced, and yet it’s also very familiar and incredibly special and intimate. It’s really extraordinary.”

He’s one of many doting gay celebrity dads out there who constantly post cute pics and videos of their kids for their followers to gush over. Andy is another, as the Watch What Happens Live host has shared many special moments with his son Benjamin (also born via surrogate) since his birth in February 2018.