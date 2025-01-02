Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s Friendship Over the Years

Best friends Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen share an enviable friendship, marked by their good looks, impressive bank accounts, and decades-long bond. Would you believe that the two initially met through a blind date set up by mutual friends in the early 1990s? The date never happened because Cooper called it off after a phone conversation with Cohen. Thankfully, they reconnected years later, and the rest is history, which we’re about to dive into right now!

Anderson Cooper candidly shared with Jimmy Fallon that he knew right from the get-go that he and Andy Cohen would not be good together–at least romantically-speaking. Why you ask well…

“He violated my cardinal rule, which is he asked me about my mom [Gloria Vanderbilt] within the first minute of talking to me.”

To which Cohen excitedly responded that he “wanted to date the Vanderbilt boy!”

Fast forward to the 2000s, and these two charismatic men started jet-setting around the globe together, all thanks to their fabulous mutual friends—Diane von Furstenberg, her husband Barry Diller, and talent manager Sandy Gallin. From one exotic destination to the next, they quite literally built their friendship mile by mile (and probably in first class).

Over the years, Cohen and Cooper have frequently been spotted together, sparking occasional dating rumors in the 2010s—rumors they’ve always brushed off with humor and a few jokes about threesomes. The two have consistently shown unwavering support for one another, with Anderson making numerous appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Whether they’re cracking jokes, sharing stories, or promoting their latest projects and books, their friendship and mutual admiration always shine through.

Cooper and Cohen have also hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast together since 2017, marking a very important milestone for their friendship. Their chemistry is undeniable–even though it’s just professional. Hey, but whatever works, right?

Both Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have welcomed beautiful children into their lives. When Andy Cohen welcomed his son in 2018 and Cooper welcomed his son in 2020, both showed mutual admiration for their respective children–showing support and showering each other with kind words. I bet the two kids will be the best of friends just like their dads when they grow up!

Cooper and Cohen have always had each other’s backs, through thick and thin. When Anderson lost his mom, Gloria Vanderbilt, in 2019, Andy was right there as a shoulder to lean on. Whether it’s broadcasting together, cracking each other up, or watching their kids grow up side by side, these two have built a bond that’s more than just friendship—it’s family.

Source: People Magazine