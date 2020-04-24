HOT

“Omg Please Let That Not Be Her Husband," Said Twitter After This Reporter's Mistake

HOT

Elgort Capitalizes On Our Unquenched Quarantine Thirst For a Good Cause

TOP

Is Thirst Trap King Daniel Admitting He’s “Too Lazy To Bottom?”

TOP

After Boasting About Kindness For Years, Ellen DeGeneres’ Past Is Seemingly Catching Up With Her

Andy Cohen Hosts ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Reunion Pantsless: See Pic

by
Credit: Andy Cohen Instagram

Getting dressed up for work appears to be a thing of the past for millions of us who are stuck at home while in self-quarantine. Andy Cohen, 51, took advantage of that when he hosted the Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s virtual reunion without any pants on.

The hunky Watch What Happens Live host posted a photo of his reunion attire on Thursday, April 23, which was very much a professional up top, party down below kind of outfit. He wore his usual suit top, dress shirt and tie that paired very well with just a pair of boxers. Sure, he looked adorable with his cute smile and all, but fans and celeb friends were more focused on what was happening in his nether region.

Here’s a sampling of some quotes about Andy’s stems: 

“But the leg muscles are worthy of an on screen cameo for sure!”: Shangela.

“More legs than a bucket of chicken”: Brad Goreski.

“Your legs look great!”: Amy Sedaris

The father-of-one left little to the imagination in a revealing robe while hosting one of his Radio Andy programs last month. His time in self-isolation also included him asking Rob Gronkowski about his “amazing” d**k and venting about not getting any during a chat with Kelly Ripa

Leave a Comment