Andy Cohen Hosts ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Reunion Pantsless: See Pic

Getting dressed up for work appears to be a thing of the past for millions of us who are stuck at home while in self-quarantine. Andy Cohen, 51, took advantage of that when he hosted the Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s virtual reunion without any pants on.

The hunky Watch What Happens Live host posted a photo of his reunion attire on Thursday, April 23, which was very much a professional up top, party down below kind of outfit. He wore his usual suit top, dress shirt and tie that paired very well with just a pair of boxers. Sure, he looked adorable with his cute smile and all, but fans and celeb friends were more focused on what was happening in his nether region.

Here’s a sampling of some quotes about Andy’s stems:

“But the leg muscles are worthy of an on screen cameo for sure!”: Shangela.

“More legs than a bucket of chicken”: Brad Goreski.

“Your legs look great!”: Amy Sedaris.

The father-of-one left little to the imagination in a revealing robe while hosting one of his Radio Andy programs last month. His time in self-isolation also included him asking Rob Gronkowski about his “amazing” d**k and venting about not getting any during a chat with Kelly Ripa.