Another Serial Killer Limited Series? Happy Holidays!

Fresh on the heels of the juggnernaut success of Netflix’s Dahmner, the BBC is rushing into production a mini series based on Toronto’s Santa killer who preyed upon closeted Middle Eastern men between 2010 and 2017. Bruce MacArthur, a local landscapter in his 60s with two grown childern, pled guilty to eight separate counts of first-degree murder.

According to Queerty, “members of the local LGBTQ+ community accused the Toronto Police Department of not taking the men’s disappearances seriously.”

McArthur had been on the police radar for quite some time. In 2003, he was convicted of beating a sex worker. He seemed remorseful enough to the judge and only got a two-year conditional sentence. The crime was then scrubbed from his record leaving him free to commit more heinous acts. As reported by Queerty,

“McArthur also had a reputation for having a terrible temper and for liking rough BDSM chemsex while using drugs like GHB. GHB is an odorless liquid that can be used to spike drinks, creating feelings of euphoria and, at high amounts, unconsciousness. When a man named Skandaraj Navaratnam went missing from the Gay Village, McArthur expressed concern because the man had been one of his former employees in his landscaping business. He helped the man’s friends hand out missing person flyers.”

When police forcibly entered McArthur’s apartment in January 2019, they rescued a man bound in restraints and in imminent danger. It was too late for Santa’s seven other victims: Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Soroush Mahmudi. Police found photos of the victims and “trophies” McArthur kept. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison (which seems like not a lot of time compared to his horrific crimes) and he will be eligible for parole when he is 91.

This all begs the case, do we need another mini-series glorifying the acts of a convicted serial killer?

