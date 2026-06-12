Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Next Role Explores Sexual Fluidity

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to intense characters, but his next role may be one of his most fascinating yet.

Taylor-Johnson is set to lead Enigma Variations, the upcoming limited series adaptation of André Aciman’s acclaimed novel, and filming is scheduled to begin in July. For fans who fell in love with the emotional complexity and sensual atmosphere of Call Me By Your Name, this latest Aciman adaptation promises another journey through longing, self-discovery, and the messy beauty of desire.

At the center of the story is Paul, a man whose life unfolds across multiple decades, relationships, and continents. While Paul identifies as bisexual in the novel, Aciman’s approach to the character is far more nuanced than any single label. Instead, Paul’s experiences are shaped by a fluid understanding of attraction, connection, and intimacy as he moves through different stages of life.

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A Story About Desire in All Its Forms

Like many of Aciman’s works, Enigma Variations begins with a spark of desire that changes everything.

Paul’s earliest fascination centers on Nanni, a cabinet maker who works for his parents. It is a relationship built on proximity, admiration, curiosity, and the emotional intensity that often accompanies first attractions. Readers familiar with Aciman’s writing will likely recognize some of the same themes that made Call Me By Your Name such a cultural phenomenon.

From there, the story expands far beyond a single romance.

Across five interconnected narratives spanning ten years, Paul navigates relationships and encounters that challenge his understanding of himself. The story travels through Italy, New York, and New England, examining the ways people change while still carrying pieces of their past desires with them.

Rather than presenting a straightforward love story, Enigma Variations asks larger questions about identity, longing, and whether anyone is ever fully understood, even by themselves.

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Not Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s First Queer Role

While this project is generating excitement among LGBTQ+ audiences, it is not the first time Taylor-Johnson has stepped into queer territory.

Back in 2010, he portrayed a teenager wrestling with questions about sexuality in Chatroom. Two years later, he appeared in Savages, where his character was part of a complicated polyamorous relationship.

Happy 10 to this shot of Aaron Taylor-Johnson in SAVAGES pic.twitter.com/SKRPaAbpy2 — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) July 6, 2022

Still, Enigma Variations feels different.

Paul is not a supporting character or a subplot. He is the emotional center of the entire story. The audience experiences the world through his eyes, making this one of Taylor-Johnson’s most layered and introspective roles to date.

A Strong Creative Team Behind the Camera

The adaptation is being written by Amanda Kate Shuman, known for her work on The Wheel of Time. Directing duties will be handled by Oliver Hermanus, whose upcoming queer romance The History of Sound has already attracted significant attention.

That combination of talent suggests Enigma Variations is aiming for more than just another literary adaptation. It has the ingredients to become one of the most talked-about prestige dramas in development.

A Busy Future for Taylor-Johnson

Enigma Variations joins an already packed slate for the actor. Taylor-Johnson also has Werwulf in post-production, along with Blood on Snow and Cry to Heaven on the horizon.

But for many fans, Enigma Variations stands out as the project to watch.

A sweeping story of attraction, identity, and self-discovery told through one man’s evolving relationships, it promises exactly the kind of thoughtful, emotionally rich storytelling that has made André Aciman’s work resonate with audiences around the world.

And with filming finally set to begin, Paul’s journey is one step closer to coming to life.