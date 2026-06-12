Support for Same-Sex Marriage Falls as LGBTQ+ Acceptance Slips

Marriage equality tends to resurface every Pride Month, which is usually a season of rainbow branding, discounted tank tops, and corporations suddenly remembering LGBTQ+ people exist. This year, it also arrived with a fresh Gallup poll and the emotional equivalent of opening your group chat to discover everyone is arguing again.

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New data suggests support for same-sex marriage and transgender rights in the United States has slipped from recent highs, with Republicans driving much of the decline. Which is not exactly the kind of throwback anybody requested.

The timing also feels particularly pointed. One day before the poll’s release, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tennessee, posted — and later deleted — a message claiming “homosexuality has no place in America” while wishing everyone a “Happy Nuclear Family Month.” He later apologized, saying the post had been written and shared by someone on his communications team while he was “working on the farm.”

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Now Gallup’s latest findings are putting numbers behind something many LGBTQ+ people have already noticed: progress is not a straight line. Sometimes it zigzags. Sometimes it moonwalks backward.

Marriage equality support loses some altitude

For decades, support for same-sex marriage mostly moved in one direction: up. That climb helped reshape politics, culture, family conversations, and eventually the legal landscape. It also created the comforting illusion that once society learns something, it keeps the lesson forever. About that.

According to Gallup, 65% of Americans now say same-sex marriage should be legal — down from the record high of 71% reached in 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, 62% say gay and lesbian relationships are morally acceptable, the lowest Gallup has recorded since 2016.

The numbers are lower, but perspective matters. When Gallup first asked Americans about legal same-sex marriage in 1996, support sat at just 27%. So while the trend line is wobbling, it still looks very different from the one many older LGBTQ+ people grew up with.

Republicans are dragging the average down

If these numbers have a main character, it is partisan division.

Gallup found Republican support for same-sex marriage fell from 55% in 2021 and 2022 to 37% today. Republican views on whether gay and lesbian relationships are morally acceptable also dropped sharply, sliding 21 points since 2022 to 35%.

Democrats, meanwhile, have stayed relatively steady, with 87% supporting same-sex marriage and 81% saying gay and lesbian relationships are morally acceptable.

Independents remain somewhere in the middle — politically and statistically — with 67% supporting marriage equality and 64% viewing same-sex relationships as morally acceptable.

In short: America remains divided, and the spreadsheets are reflecting the vibes.

Transgender acceptance is also slipping

The poll found a similar pattern on transgender issues, where public attitudes appear to be moving backward after several years of increased visibility and political debate. Gallup reported that 38% of Americans now say changing one’s gender is morally acceptable, down from 46% when Gallup first asked the question in 2021. At the same time, 57% now say it is morally wrong.

Republicans again showed the largest shift. Just 5% now say gender transition is morally acceptable, compared with 22% in 2021. Among independents, that figure stands at 42%, while 60% of Democrats say gender transition is morally acceptable.

These changes come after years of increasingly heated debates over gender-affirming healthcare, school policies, sports participation, military service, and legal protections — topics that have become political battlegrounds and cable news oxygen.

Progress was never on autopilot

Gallup’s overall conclusion is straightforward: decades of increasing acceptance of LGBTQ+ people and rights have slowed and, in some areas, reversed. For LGBTQ+ people, this may feel less like shocking news and more like seeing official paperwork confirm a feeling that has been hanging around for a while.

Progress can move forward. Progress can stall. And sometimes progress apparently decides to hit the rewind button right when everyone thought the playlist was getting good.