Anthony Boyle Goes Full-Frontal in ‘House of Guinness’

It’s safe to say that Netflix’s House of Guinness is not your typical historical drama. Set in 1868 Dublin, this story of family feuds, brewing ambitions, and revolution has a few surprises tucked in, most notably in the form of actor Anthony Boyle’s very ahem open display of physicality.

Advertisement

Playing Arthur Guinness, Boyle delivers not only a powerful performance, but also a full-frontal scene that’s quickly become a viral sensation — and let’s just say, it’s not just the beer that’s leaving viewers thirsty. The full-frontal moment in House of Guinness has caused quite the stir, especially within the LGBTQ+ community, who can’t seem to stop talking about it. I mean, when was the last time a historical drama left you feeling this parched?

RELATED: Jude Law Bares All in ‘Eden’—A Full-Frontal Moment of Quiet Power

Advertisement

But let’s get back to Boyle, who is definitely no stranger to high-profile roles. Fans of Tolkien, Tetris, and Masters of the Air might recognize him from his previous projects, where he’s showcased his impressive range. However, it’s his portrayal of Arthur Guinness — a man whose ambition is as large as his family’s brewing empire — that’s captured everyone’s attention.

RELATED: Chord Overstreet’s Missing Full-Frontal Shoot Got the Gays Hunting

Beyond his on-screen presence, Boyle’s theater credentials are formidable. From playing the iconic Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to his turns in Othello and Mojo, Boyle’s no one-hit-wonder. But his unflinching portrayal of Arthur — who, as the show progresses, gets involved in some steamy gay hookups with warehouse worker Patrick (played by Cuán Hosty-Blaney) — adds an unexpected layer of complexity and intrigue. In 1868 Dublin, you might think a brewing empire would be all about barrels and profit margins, but in House of Guinness, it’s equally about secrets, lust, and rebellion.

Advertisement

The show’s narrative is set against a backdrop of political unrest, with the Guinness family struggling to hold together both their business and their personal lives after the death of patriarch Benjamin Guinness. Of course, with each of his four children hiding their own secrets, the brewing drama (pun intended) makes for some deliciously complex storytelling.

Advertisement

And speaking of complex, the show’s exploration of LGBTQ+ themes is subtly intertwined in a way that feels both historically grounded and refreshingly bold. Arthur’s relationship with Patrick is no mere subplot — it’s integral to his character’s journey. And in a historical setting where queer identities were often forced into the shadows, watching this love story unfold is nothing short of revolutionary. Literally. House of Guinness is set during a time of great political upheaval in Ireland, and much like the brewing of a good stout, the tension builds slowly but surely.

Advertisement

But back to Boyle’s viral moment: it’s not just his acting chops that have fans talking. His unguarded portrayal of Arthur in his full, undistilled glory has set social media ablaze. You’ve likely seen the memes, gifs, and thirst tweets swirling across X (formerly Twitter). And while some might argue that the nudity is just there for shock value, it’s actually a deliberate choice that deepens the complexity of Arthur’s character. Boyle’s vulnerability in that moment reflects his character’s internal struggle — the rawness of it all mirrors the brewing turmoil inside the Guinness family.

As for the rest of the ensemble cast, House of Guinness doesn’t skimp on talent. Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, and Fionn O’Shea all hold their own in their respective roles, while the sheer star power of James Norton and Jack Gleeson — yes, that Jack Gleeson from Game of Thrones — adds another layer of intrigue. And with Steve Knight at the helm (the mind behind Peaky Blinders), the show is in capable hands. Knight’s upcoming involvement in the next James Bond film with Denis Villeneuve as director has fans wondering if House of Guinness is just the beginning of an even bigger revolution.

Advertisement

Ultimately, House of Guinness is more than just a period drama about beer. It’s a show about power, rebellion, identity, and love. And with Anthony Boyle’s daring performance front and center — well, let’s just say it’s a toast to everything that makes history both messy and magnificent. So, whether you’re here for the history, the drama, or the eye-catching moments (who’s counting?), you’ll find plenty to raise your glass to.

House of Guinness is now streaming on Netflix, and trust me — you won’t be able to just have one drink.