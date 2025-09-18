Chord Overstreet’s Missing Full-Frontal Shoot Got the Gays Hunting

The internet is abuzz with a mission that has united the LGBTQ+ community in a way that only the search for a full-frontal Chord Overstreet could: a hunt for the alleged nude Playgirl photoshoot that the Glee star may—or may not—have done back in the day. And who better to task us with this noble quest than Glee’s resident lesbian icon, Jane Lynch?

This all began during a reunion episode of Celebrity Weakest Link, where Jane Lynch brought together some of her Glee co-stars for a battle of wits. Among the contestants were Overstreet (Sam Evans, for those of you who still get Glee flashbacks), Jenna Ushkowitz, and others. When the conversation turned to the Glee: The 3D Concert Movie tour, Overstreet candidly shared the craziness of that experience, saying it was “insane.” Lynch, ever the provocateur, then asked him about a $100,000 offer he reportedly received at the time. That’s when things took a delightful turn.

With a smirk, Overstreet casually dropped the bombshell: “I got asked to do a full frontal spread in Playgirl,” he revealed, causing a chorus of gasps from his fellow Glee alums. Jane Lynch’s face was priceless. “You did not!” she responded, her voice the perfect blend of shock and curiosity. Overstreet, in a tone of someone both sheepish and proud, confirmed it. “I did the photoshoot,” he said, starting to describe the images before being cut off mid-sentence.

But wait—there’s more. Overstreet went on to explain how he pocketed the $100,000 and how the photoshoot became “the biggest issue that they had ever had.” There were pre-orders, pre-sales—things were looking good. But then, as if in a plot twist from a made-for-TV movie, his publicist allegedly “pulled it off the rack.” Overstreet claimed, “It’s out there, somewhere.”

And that’s when Jane Lynch turned directly to the camera, the beacon of our shared LGBTQ+ dreams, and said: “America, I’m giving you a task. This is your mission, should you choose to accept it. Find those Playgirls!”

Of course, we’re talking about 2010 here, and E! News had already reported that Playgirl had approached a 21-year-old Overstreet with the offer. In fact, a Playgirl rep even reportedly said, “And he doesn’t even have to take it all off.” A statement that, let’s be real, is almost as alluring as the mystery itself. In the same breath, Playgirl was also eyeing the late, disgraced Glee star Mark Salling, as well as the trapped miners from the 2010 Copiapó mining accident. Talk about an eclectic mix of potential features.

However, just weeks later, E! News reported that the deal fell through. Overstreet’s reps decided against it, and thus, the world was deprived of whatever could have been—and perhaps still is—the full Chord Overstreet Playgirl spread. Overstreet himself confirmed as much on Celebrity Weakest Link, but it sounds like he misspoke when he said his publicist “pulled it off the rack.” More likely, the photos never actually made it to print. That said, we’ve all seen the internet work its magic, and it’s entirely possible those images are out there… lurking somewhere.

And so, dear reader, we are tasked with a noble pursuit. Jane Lynch has passed the torch, and now we must heed the call. We must search, comb through the archives of the internet, and dig deeper into the annals of celebrity history. We will not rest until we find the elusive Chord Overstreet Playgirl photoshoot, or until our collective thirst is quenched.

The challenge is clear. Let the hunt begin.

