Anthony Boyle’s Full Frontal—And Yes, It’s All Him, No Prosthetics

In a world where nudity on-screen often raises eyebrows, it’s refreshing when an actor takes full control of their own portrayal—ahem, quite literally. Anthony Boyle, star of House of Guinness, has made waves recently, not just for his compelling performance as the eldest Guinness son, Arthur, but for a particular scene that has left fans just a little bit thirsty for more than a pint of the black stuff.

In the third episode of Netflix’s new historical drama, Boyle’s character, Arthur Guinness, emerges from a bath in a scene that’s not shy about revealing everything, if you know what we mean. What’s even more eye-opening (besides the obvious) is that the full-frontal nudity was entirely Boyle’s idea, and, as he confirmed to Men’s Health, it was 100% his body on display, no prosthetics involved.

“It’s not a prosthetic. It’s my own body,” Boyle confirmed with a proud grin. Good for him. Seriously, if you’ve got it, why not flaunt it—especially when it was your creative vision that brought it to life.

Boyle explained that he’s not exactly a stranger to shedding his clothes for a role, having previously done so both on stage and in film. But when it came to House of Guinness, he had a particular vision for Arthur.

“The night before we were filming, the character was originally supposed to be getting his cufflinks on by the mirror. And I just thought, ‘This feels a bit boring,’” Boyle reflected. “So I called the director and said, ‘I think he should be smoking and drinking whiskey in the bath, and he should be completely naked and just get up, to show that he owns the whole fucking world.’”

And that, dear reader, is how you transform a simple costume drama into something a little more… unforgettable. Boyle continued, emphasizing that he wanted to convey Arthur’s absolute dominance over his world without having to utter a single word. “He wouldn’t even have to say anything to say, ‘I’m above these servants. This is my world. I am dominant, and I control everything.’ That’s what I wanted to show.”

As you can imagine, fans were quick to praise Boyle’s audacity. The scene has quickly become iconic, cementing House of Guinness not just as a historical drama, but as a symbol of unapologetic self-empowerment. The entire sequence, brief as it may be, drips with raw confidence—something Boyle clearly wanted to channel for his character, Arthur, who in his own right, controls the fate of the Guinness empire.

Boyle’s decision to go full-frontal isn’t just about flaunting his body (though, let’s be real, that doesn’t hurt). It’s also a subtle nod to the long-standing tradition of actors dropping their pants for real on screen. The House of Guinness moment follows in the footsteps of actors like Cooper Koch, who made headlines for his Monster shower scene, and Barry Keoghan, who danced through Saltburn‘s infamous scene sans prosthetic. Boyle’s commitment to authenticity is right in line with this trend, showing that male nudity on-screen doesn’t have to be “tacked on” for shock value, but can be an intentional artistic choice—one that serves the character and the story.

The show itself has also sparked questions surrounding the character’s sexuality, especially with the tension and complexity of the Guinness family dynamics. Could Arthur be more than just a brooding, wealthy heir to a beer empire? Boyle doesn’t shy away from hinting at the possibility, leaving a little mystery to keep audiences guessing.

And let’s not forget the rest of the impressive cast that rounds out House of Guinness: Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea, and James Norton, each contributing their own blend of intrigue and drama to the narrative. Together, they bring a rich, layered story about family secrets, power struggles, and the price of ambition.

House of Guinness is streaming now on Netflix, and let’s just say—you might want to have a drink in hand while you watch. Whether it’s the powerful performances or Anthony Boyle’s fully realized portrayal of dominance, it’s a series that’s as captivating as it is, well, revealing.

So, here’s to Boyle, his courage, and his impeccable taste in artistic decisions—because nothing says “I’m in control” quite like strutting out of a bath, unashamedly naked, and unapologetically owning the screen.

Source: Men’s Health