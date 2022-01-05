Antoni Porowski Kicks Off 2022 With Some Scorching Insta-Shots

It can never be disputed that the camera lens absolutely adores food maven and Queer Eye cast member Antoni Porowski (who along with his Queer Eye cast members just launched Season 6 in Austin, Texas). Whether he is posing for a retro-style spread for Man About Town UK or offering up some sizzling cooking lessons during quarantine, Porowski offers up plenty of scintillating content for his over four million Instagram followers. Now, Porowski has kicked off 2022 with some seriously steamy pics, showcasing some downtime activities.

Porowski dove into 2022 by posting some sun-kissed shots of himself giving a backyard bath to rescue pup (and unofficial sixth member of the Queer Eye crew) Neon, as well as some beachside shots in an unnamed tropical locale. Fellow Queer Eye member Tan France noticed the click-worthy content and cheekily commented on one post, “Was your New Years resolution to post more shirtless content? 🤗” Porowski also shared some shots of he and his boyfriend, brand strategy director Kevin Harrington lounging or with friends for what looks like a sunset snapshot.

While Antoni might be one of the biggest heartthrobs to come out of the Queer Eye franchise, Bobby Berk has been showing some of his own click-worthy shots on Instagram. Along with husband Dewey Do, Berk has shared shots of their travels to locales like Spain & the beaches of Tanzania, (even posting a killer speedo shot direct from Thanda Island). In August of last year though, Berk snapped a traditional selfie as he turned 40, with the caption “I’m new to this..am I doing it right”? showcasing beefy pecs and a washboard abs, direct from the Thompson Hotel in Seattle, Washington.

