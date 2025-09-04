August Alsina and Zu Address Age Gap Rumors Head-On

Rapper and R&B singer August Alsina, 32, sparked varying conversations online after posting an Instagram story featuring himself and Zu, 22, with the caption: “…3 shots in & 5 years later!” The comment led some internet users to question the timeline of their relationship and whether it was age-appropriate.

Alsina, who was previously linked to Jada Pinkett-Smith, first introduced Zu to the public back in 2022 on VH1’s The Surreal Life, calling him his “love.” At the time, many saw the moment as Alsina’s way of “coming out,” though neither man confirmed the relationship outright. With Alsina’s post on Instagram and with many questioning their age-difference, Zu decided to respond directly with a post on X.

In his message, Zu made it clear that he was already an adult when he and Alsina first met.

“I met August when I was already of age, an adult,” he said, pushing back against rumors suggesting otherwise. “Aug didn’t even know me when I was 16 or 17… not sure where that came from.”

He also explained that the “five years later” reference in Alsina’s post was about their future milestone.

“We will have known each other for 5 years toward the end of the year, so he’s speaking in future terms because that’s where we plan to make it,” Zu clarified.

Part of the reason for the confusion, he suggested, was their decision to stay private in the past. “I know I’m not an internet person and prioritize my peace before anything,” Zu shared. “Trying to protect something of value to you can allow some people to spin the narrative and create a bunch of different scenarios which aren’t true.”

Zu also took the opportunity to describe their relationship dynamic, calling it supportive and healthy. “August is my boyfriend, and we’re happy with each other, simple,” he said. He added that, contrary to speculation, their relationship is equal:

“What y’all don’t know is, that I run this relationship… I call the shots, August just shows up and supports me in whatever I want to do. He supports my dream, he IS a dream!”

Alsina, for his part, also addressed the speculation in a post on X. He revealed that when they first connected, Zu had misrepresented his age—though he emphasized that Zu was still legally an adult.

“The even crazier part is that Zu lied to me about how old he was when we first clicked up. Granted, he was over 18… but the fact still remains,” Alsina wrote.

August Alsina is asked about loving another man, and he speaks about opening his heart, saying that love is much more complex. (🎥: Counsel Culture/Amazon Prime Video)https://t.co/WBfd4LdvUO — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 16, 2024

He explained that he later learned the truth when meeting Zu’s family but chose not to share those details publicly.

“This is information that would require me throwing my [partner] under the bus, and involving people in our story who ain’t worthy… just to appease their own trauma,” he added.

For Alsina, the backlash says more about those spreading rumors than about his relationship.

“N**gas be so desperate to project their unhappiness and spin a narrative, it’s truly a reflection of the deeply unhealed inner-child,” he said.

However, people on the internet are clocking Alsina for his response:

“Ok so he lied about his age and after you found out he lied you stayed with him? Got it”

“ok…wait. stop explaining yourself.”

“I be telling y’all these artist y’all worship be slow bc why would he admit this and why would he think this will help”

Despite the speculation, both Alsina and Zu emphasized that their relationship remains strong. They appear committed to each other while balancing their desire for privacy against the realities of public scrutiny.