Austin Lindsay Is Packing… Talent, Obviously

If you’ve watched Prime Video’s latest comedy hit Overcompensating and caught yourself rewinding scenes featuring very naked, very memorable roommate Trey—you’re not alone. Fans of the show have been raving about the outrageous humor, the painfully relatable storylines, and of course, the breakout performance of Austin Lindsay… or more specifically, what he brings to the role. Literally.

Viewers are obsessed, with one fan tweeting: “Everyone needs to watch Overcompensating—it’s literally so f**ing good and I need season two so bad. I AM NOT BEING LEFT ON THIS CLIFFHANGER*.” Another called it “a 10/10,” while the show currently sits officially certified fresh at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

But while Benny Drama (aka Benito Skinner) shines as the chaotic lead, his on-screen roommate Trey—played by newcomer Austin Lindsay—has definitely stolen the spotlight… with or without clothes. And it’s not just the full-frontal moment that’s turning heads. Lindsay’s timing, effortless charm, and bold comedic presence have made Trey one of the show’s most talked-about characters.

miles and benny in overcompensating

So… who exactly is Austin Lindsay?

Born on January 6, 2001, in North Bay, Ontario, Canada, the now 24-year-old actor may be new to acting on this level, but he’s no stranger to being behind the camera. In fact, Overcompensating is his very first major acting credit (aside from his blink and you’ll miss it moment on The Boys Season 4)—but don’t let that fool you.

The York University grad holds a BFA in Cinematography and Film/Video Production, which he earned in 2024, just before landing the Prime opportunity of a lifetime.

The show was good, did not care for any main characters, however Benny’s roommate cracks me up, I’m in love with Hailee and I’m obsessed with the girl with the neck brace that be crying 💀💀💀 #Overcompensating https://t.co/HPjPbBfDQd — The 🌟 (@Bratzyyyyyyyy) May 22, 2025

Lindsay’s filmography includes writing, directing, and producing multiple short films—eight writing credits, six directing, and three as a producer, to be exact. His 2019 student film Querencia received serious recognition, earning selections at the North Bay Film Festival and Los Angeles Lift-Off, as well as the Award of Distinction at the Canada Shorts Film Festival. His other works include Pool Sharks, Abduction, and Andre and The Kid, showing his creative range extends far beyond the screen time you’ve seen.

Fans are already hoping for a second season—and hoping that it comes quick. Because let’s face it: with all of those hot men… no one is actually overcompensating.

What makes Austin so exciting isn’t just the, um, visual impact of his role in Overcompensating. It’s the fact that he’s a creative powerhouse in the making, proving that you don’t need a long résumé to make a lasting impression. From film festivals to full-frontal comedy, Lindsay is clearly here to stay—and we can’t wait to see what (and who) he does next.

So yes, you came for the roommate—but you’ll stay for the talent.