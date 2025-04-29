Benito Skinner Unleashes His Inner Himbo in ‘Overcompensating’

Updated- Get ready to laugh, cringe, and maybe even shed a tear as Benito Skinner stars in Overcompensating, a fresh new dramedy hitting Prime Video on May 15. Created, written, and executive produced by Skinner, the show dives into the messy, hilarious world of Benny, a closeted former football star and homecoming king navigating the turbulent waters of college life.

Overcompensating takes place in a world where Benny (played by Skinner) is trying to maintain his all-American persona while quietly grappling with his queerness. The catch? Benny is stuck in an internal tug-of-war between his past and his present — desperately trying to fit into a mold he no longer identifies with while realizing that college is the perfect time to not be perfect. He’s the guy everyone assumes has it all together, but the truth is that Benny is struggling with his own identity.

But Benny’s journey isn’t a solo mission. He has his big sister (played by Mary Beth Barone of Black Mirror fame), who delivers a mix of tough love and sibling wisdom, and her boyfriend, a campus legend played by Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus), who offers questionable guidance but always comes through when needed. With these figures in his corner, Benny is forced to confront his fears, both hilarious and heartbreaking, as he stumbles through the process of self-discovery.

The show also brings in a standout roster of guest stars. Connie Britton and Kyle MacLachlan play Benny’s well-meaning but hilariously oblivious parents, who drop in for some chaotic family moments. Kaia Gerber, Lukas Gage and Owen Thiele round out the cast, adding to the college drama with their own colorful characters. Meanwhile, the one and only Charli XCX — who also serves as the series’ executive music producer — adds her unique flair to the soundtrack, giving the series a musical backbone that feels fresh and fun. Recently announced to be joining the fun are Megan Fox and James Van Der Beek

At its heart, Overcompensating isn’t just about navigating college life — it’s a reflection of what it feels like to grow up queer in a world that expects you to be something you’re not. It’s about trying to fit into boxes that don’t quite make sense and pushing through the fear of being seen for who you really are. While the series is brimming with laughs and moments of absurdity, it also gently explores the more serious question: How far will we go to avoid being authentic, and how much of ourselves are we willing to lose in the process?

With humor that bites and heart that hits, Overcompensating is a show for anyone who’s ever felt out of place or tried a little too hard to fit in. It’s a series about self-discovery, friendship, and — of course — those cringe-worthy moments that make college the unforgettable experience it is.

Get to Know Benito Skinner

Benito Skinner is a true multi-hyphenate. Rising to fame as his internet persona Benny Drama, Skinner is best known for his hilarious and often viral celebrity impressions, skewering pop culture icons with both affection and humor. His knack for blending sharp wit with campy charm has earned him a massive following and collaborations with stars like Drew Barrymore, Kourtney Kardashian, and Jennifer Aniston.

But Skinner’s talents extend far beyond his viral moments. As an actor, writer, and now a creator, Skinner brings a unique perspective to the screen with Overcompensating, a semi-autobiographical look at the awkward, messy process of self-discovery. For Skinner, the series is a way to explore the kinds of characters he’s always wanted to portray — flawed, funny, and deeply human. As a queer creator, he brings his own lived experiences into the show, crafting a narrative that feels both personal and universal.

Don’t miss the series debut on May 15, exclusively on Prime Video!