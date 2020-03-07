Bad Bunny Dances Around In His Very Tight Boxer Briefs — Watch

Bad Bunny lit up social media in the most delicious of ways on Friday, March 6, when he posted a video of him dancing around in just his underwear. And there’s a lot to look at in the very short clip that his millions of fans took notice of.

The “Vete” singer, who joined Jennifer Lopez and Shakira on stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, posted a clip of him getting his groove on in a bathroom of sorts in nothing but a pair of red boxer briefs. And he left little to the imagination just like Justin Bieber did earlier this week with his amazing thirst-worthy pic.

Interestingly enough the 25-year-old made sure to zoom in and zoom out of his package area while getting down to a very upbeat song. Nobody seemed to mind though, especially RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Aja who had this to say in the comments section. “Oh my god. Thank you,” she wrote next to a praying emoji. Tee hee.

Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) made a bold statement during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon late last month that earned a ton of praise for the LGBTQ community. He called for the attention of a murdered trans woman in Puerto Rico days after she was brutally shot and killed. Towards the end of his performance of “Ignorantes”, the singer opened his jacket to reveal that he was wearing a shirt with the text, “Mataron a Alexa, no a un hombre con falda.” This line translates to, “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt.”

homofobia a estas alturas? que vergüenza loco — 👁 (@sanbenito) January 23, 2019

He also criticized fellow artist Don Omar in January after the reggaeton singer and actor was accused of being homophobic towards Ozuna.

So super attractive, nice body, nice something else (insert eggplant emoji), and a fierce supporter of the LGBTQ community? Sign us up!