Bad Bunny or Kid Rock: Who Are You Watching at Super Bowl’s Halftime?

Let’s be honest: for a lot of us, the Super Bowl is just a very long appetizer before the main course—the halftime show. Wings are ordered, drinks are poured, and the real question isn’t who’s winning on the field—it’s who are you actually watching?

This year, the cultural divide is undeniable. On one side, there’s Bad Bunny, Puerto Rican superstar, global pop innovator, and certified queer-club playlist legend. On the other, there’s Kid Rock, waving the red-white-and-blue flag and headlining Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime programming. Two stages, two Americas, one remote control. Let’s break it down.

Team Bad Bunny: Pride, Power, and Puerto Rican Swagger

Bad Bunny isn’t just performing; he’s arriving with receipts. He made history at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where Debí Tirar Más Fotos won Album of the Year—the first entirely Spanish-language album to earn that honor. But he didn’t stop there. He also took home Best Música Urbana Album and Best Global Music Performance for EoO, making the night a full-on cultural reset. Spanish didn’t need translating; it was front and center, loud and proud.

🚨 BAD BUNNY TO HEADLINE SUPER BOWL LX 🚨

pic.twitter.com/ypQ32uASzD — Music (@Music) September 29, 2025

Speculation is swirling about what he might perform at Super Bowl LX, and honestly, the possibilities are stacked. Tití Me Preguntó feels inevitable. Me Porto Bonito would absolutely turn the stadium into a hips-don’t-lie moment. Callaítawould bring smooth, sexy energy. El Apagón could turn lights and emotions into a statement. And tracks from Debí Tirar Más Fotos? Let’s just say your living room might need a safety waiver.

Bad Bunny’s performances aren’t just concerts—they’re declarations. Of identity. Of joy. Of language. And yes, sometimes of dancing like nobody’s dad is watching.

Team Kid Rock: Patriotism, Pushback, and the Guitar Anthem

Then there’s Kid Rock, headlining Turning Point USA’s Super Bowl LX halftime show, which exists very loudly and very intentionally.

When the announcement dropped, Kid Rock wasted no time taking a jab at Bad Bunny. He called him out for “having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish,” and promised to play “great songs for folks who love America.” Subtle? Never.

JD Vance doubled down, posting about the lineup—including Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett—a decidedly country-heavy roster designed as a sonic rebuttal to Bad Bunny’s global pop dominance. To be clear: this show knows its audience, and the audience knows exactly why they’re tuning in.

Nothing says ‘Super Bowl-level hype’ like a Kid Rock crowd standing perfectly still. #tpusa #KidRock 🤣

pic.twitter.com/X9GL2gRAXr — Jamison Eklund (@HotMoozik) February 3, 2026

The Halftime Culture Clash

This year, the halftime show isn’t just about football. It’s about contrast. One show celebrates Spanish-language artistry, global influence, and inclusive joy. The other leans into tradition, nationalism, and reaction. It’s campy, it’s political, it’s fun, and it’s impossible to ignore.

For queer viewers, it feels obvious who brings the energy, the playfulness, and the unapologetic charisma. Bad Bunny has consistently embraced fluidity, cultural pride, and outsider energy. Kid Rock? He’s doing exactly what you’d expect—loud, brash, and pointedly traditional.

When to Tune In

Now, for the practical gays in the room: Super Bowl LX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Past games last roughly 3 hours and 44 minutes, which means halftime usually hits about 90 minutes after kickoff.

Translation? Expect Bad Bunny on stage around 8:00 p.m. ET. But football is chaos: penalties, timeouts, commercials—it’s unpredictable. To be safe, tune in around 7:30 p.m. ET, keep an eye on the clock, and yes, you can mute everything until you hear the opening beats drop.

Final Whistle

So, who are you watching? The global superstar redefining what the biggest stage can look—and sound—like? Or the counter-programming reminding you that culture wars never take a day off?

Whatever your choice, one thing’s certain: when Bad Bunny steps onto that Super Bowl LX stage, Spanish-language music, queer joy, and Puerto Rican pride will be impossible to ignore.

And don’t forget: Bad Bunny is about to take that same unapologetic pride to the biggest stage of all, headlining the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show and proving that Spanish-language music belongs everywhere.