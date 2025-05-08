Bad Bunny’s New World Tour Skips the US — and Fans Are Loving It

Pack your bags and dust off that passport — because if you want to see Bad Bunny live anytime soon, you’ll need to leave the country. The Puerto Rican superstar just dropped the dates for his highly anticipated Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, and sharp-eyed fans were quick to notice something: the U.S. is nowhere to be found on the itinerary.

That’s right. No Madison Square Garden. No L.A. arena shows. Instead, Bad Bunny is hopping over to (arguably) less stressful and more scenic spots — from the sun-soaked coasts of the Dominican Republic and Mexico, to the vibrant streets of Brazil and Argentina, all the way to Australia, Japan, and practically every European capital you can dream of. Talk about a global glow-up.

Here’s where Bad Bunny’s headed:

Nov. 21 — Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic | Estadio Olímpico

Dec. 5 — San Jose, Costa Rica | Estadio Nacional

Dec. 10 & 11 — Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP

Jan. 23 — Medellín, Colombia | Estadio Atanasio Girardot

Jan. 30 — Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional

Feb. 5 — Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional

Feb. 13 — Buenos Aires, Argentina | Estadio River Plate

Feb. 20 — São Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque

Feb. 28 — Sydney, Australia | ENGIE Stadium

March 2026 — Tokyo, Japan

May 22 — Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic

May 26 — Lisbon, Portugal | Estádio da Luz

May 30 & 31 — Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano

June 20 — Düsseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 23 — Arnhem, Netherlands | Gelredome

June 27 — London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 1 — Marseille, France | Orange Vélodrome

July 4 — Paris, France | La Défense Arena

July 10 — Stockholm, Sweden | Strawberry Arena

July 14 — Warsaw, Poland | PGE Narodowy

July 17 — Milan, Italy | La Maura

July 22 — Brussels, Belgium | King Baudouin Stadium

ready to fight the fake bad bunny fans who will try to buy tickets for his tour pic.twitter.com/nyeP5jEceM — abby (@svnbenito) May 4, 2025

While some artists announce “world tours” that are, let’s face it, just U.S. and Europe (you were thinking it — we said it), fans are celebrating Bad Bunny for actually living up to the label. Comments under the tour announcement are full of cheeky applause:

“King behavior after so many American artists announce world tours that mean US and Europe.”

“Should have added a Canadian date to really make a statement hehe.”

“You know what, as an American fan I can say he ATE LMAO.”

“Someone on Reddit said the US is in global time-out and I don’t disagree.”

In fact, most U.S.-based fans seem to be more entertained than disappointed. Between the current political landscape and general vibes, many are giving Bunny props for switching things up. One commenter summed it up perfectly: “I’m in America and I’m not even mad… valid honestly.”

If you’re eager to catch Bunny’s tour, you’ll have to make it an international affair — but hey, at least you’ll score a vacation in the process, right?

Tickets for the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour go on sale Friday, May 9. Better start brushing up on your Duolingo and checking those airline miles.