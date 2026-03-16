HOT: Everything We Know About the ‘Baywatch’ Reboot

It’s official: Baywatch is making waves again. The iconic series that taught us to never leave the beach without sunscreen is returning to our screens, and yes, those legendary red swimsuits are front and center. But don’t expect a carbon copy of the 90s—this reboot mixes adrenaline-fueled rescues, beachside drama, complicated relationships, and chemistry that sizzles under the California sun.

The official logline promises “adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast donning the show’s signature red swimsuits, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California’s shoreline.” Translation: sun, surf, and chaos—plus plenty of slow-motion running in tiny, wet, red trunks.

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Who’s Joining the Baywatch Squad?

The reboot brings a mix of new faces and familiar ones ready to make us swoon. The cast includes TikTok sensation Noah Beck, Thaddeus Lagrone, gymnast Livvy Dunne, model Brooks Nader, Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell, Arrow star Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, David Chokachi, and Hassi Harrison.

The series centers around Hobie Buchannon, son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon. On the original, he was played by Jeremy Jackson. In the reboot, Stephen Amell takes over as the new Hobie, now a Baywatch Captain navigating waves and fatherhood drama. Hobie’s life flips upside down when his daughter, Charlie, arrives, determined to carry on the Buchannon family legacy as a lifeguard.

David Chikachi: The OG Returns

For fans of the original, here’s the ultimate treat: David Chokachi is back as Cody Mathison who now runs The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, and still dons his signature red trunks for a rescue or two while doubling as a mentor to the new crew. And yes, there’s free wings after big saves—because what’s heroism without a snack, right?

Chokachi shared his excitement on Instagram, writing,

“Super grateful for the overwhelmingly positive press response to the Baywatch reboot. All love across the board—and a reminder of just how iconic this show still is. Excited to head back to the beach and work alongside such an amazing group of talent.”

Filming, Fun, and Sun-Kissed Chaos

Production is already underway in Venice Beach, and photos of the cast have fans swooning. Sun-kissed, glowing, and ready to sprint in slow motion, the ensemble is bringing back everything we loved about Baywatch—and then some.

Executive producers Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Dante Di Loreto, Doug Schwartz, and Nix are promising a series that balances the nostalgia of the original with fresh drama for a new era.

The reboot is slated to debut during the 2026-2027 season on Fox, with a 12-episode order that will have us glued to the beach for every dramatic rescue, romantic entanglement, and sun-drenched moment.

Why We Can’t Wait

The Baywatch reboot isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about fun, cheeky escapism that reminds us why the original series captured our hearts. With a mix of new lifeguards, returning favorites, and plenty of red swimsuits, this series promises waves of drama, romance, and swoon-worthy moments. So grab your sunscreen, your shades, and maybe a beach towel—it’s time to run slow motion back into the world of Baywatch.

REFERENCE: Deadline