The Bear Community Comes In All Different Shapes & Sizes — See 20 Hot Pics

We’re here, we’re queer, and we’d like a couple of slices of pizza with that beer. Yes folks, the bear community has been thriving for decades now with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

What’s been fabulous for us is how we’ve emerged amidst the pretty boy movement that took over the 80’s and 90’s. No shade to them at all (many of us love you, date you, are friends with you and even enjoy a night or two in bed with you) but the bear world has progressed so much from being the furry & adorable outcasts to the ones who are center stage in this ever growing cafeteria that is the gay community.

Body positivity has become a major topic across the planet for all types of people. Gone are the days where only a size 2 is considered to be ideal. Stars like Lizzo and hunky actors like Seth Rogen and Kevin James are proof that you can be sexually desired without the need to be a stick figure.

That can easily be said about the thousands of men who inhabit our community. They are seen out and about at all the fabulous bars (pre COVID of course), events like Bear Week in Provincetown (which started with only a couple of hundred guys and is now one of the biggest gay events in the world) and so much more.

Photographer and all-around cutie Felix Moo (follow him here) has spent years capturing this kind of beauty at the variety of gatherings he’s attended. And every guy that has smiled or posed for the lens is one to be admired.

Don’t just take our word for it. Check out these amazing photos Felix took below.