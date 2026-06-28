Training Arc + Beard Goals + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Jun 28, 2026

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Updated Jun 28, 2026

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Donovan, Tamas, and Gustavo in this week's round-up of favorite Instagrams

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Donovan, who shared a preview of his “training arc.” We’re not sure what that means, but we like the preview.

Donovan shared a preview of his training arc

Ben Parker was living life with the Loco Beach Coconuts:

Parker

Sterling Walker took a hike:

Sterling

Gustavo shared the view:

Gustavo 1

Blake McGrath with the Savannah Bananas: “So what are going to do with all your dance training? Dunno, maybe baseball…”

Blake

Adrian in his happy place:

Adrian

Cover model Kevin Davis served up a little “before and after:”

KevinD

Beard Goals + Big Horns + Golden Hour

Dani Garrido brought the beard goals:

Dani Garrido brought the beard goals

Ivan can wear some tennis togs:

Ivan

Titan is ready to hit the field again with his big horn:

Titan

Karlitos enjoyed golden hour at the Acropolis:

Karlitos

Tamás showed his Pride:

Tamas

Airawat went monochromatic:

Airawat 1

Laith Ashley took his pups to WeHo Pride:

Laith

Nathan gave you “fit over 50” vibes:

I'll bet Nathan knows something about training arc

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