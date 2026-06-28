Training Arc + Beard Goals + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Donovan, who shared a preview of his “training arc.” We’re not sure what that means, but we like the preview.

Ben Parker was living life with the Loco Beach Coconuts:

Sterling Walker took a hike:

Gustavo shared the view:

Blake McGrath with the Savannah Bananas: “So what are going to do with all your dance training? Dunno, maybe baseball…”

Adrian in his happy place:

Cover model Kevin Davis served up a little “before and after:”

Beard Goals + Big Horns + Golden Hour

Dani Garrido brought the beard goals:

Ivan can wear some tennis togs:

Titan is ready to hit the field again with his big horn:

Karlitos enjoyed golden hour at the Acropolis:

Tamás showed his Pride:

Airawat went monochromatic:

Laith Ashley took his pups to WeHo Pride:

Nathan gave you “fit over 50” vibes: