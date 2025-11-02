Halloween Hunks + Sexy Sagittarians + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with David Mann, who had us at the ‘stache.’
Dani Garrido’s Sunday schedule – gym, shower, eat, nap:
Ryan Phillippe looks great in color or black and white:
Sam Cushing embraced his weekend pump:
Thai and Sam were truly royal Halloween hunks…
…while Zane Phillips served up a truly Sagittarian costume…
…and Noah was ‘pump’-ed for Halloween:
Benson Boone flexed his ab-tastic abs:
Kevin Davis is officially in his certified daddy renaissance:
Pascal took a deep breath:
Isaiah is a cowboy at heart:
Anthony is stretching that summer beach feel out:
Ignacio explored Broken Beach in Indonesia:
Enrico paused for a pic in Miami:
Flavio shared the view in Ipanema:
Victor is one cool rider: