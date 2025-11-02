Halloween Hunks + Sexy Sagittarians + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with David Mann, who had us at the ‘stache.’

Dani Garrido’s Sunday schedule – gym, shower, eat, nap:

Ryan Phillippe looks great in color or black and white:

Sam Cushing embraced his weekend pump:

Thai and Sam were truly royal Halloween hunks…

…while Zane Phillips served up a truly Sagittarian costume…

…and Noah was ‘pump’-ed for Halloween:

Benson Boone flexed his ab-tastic abs:

Kevin Davis is officially in his certified daddy renaissance:

Pascal took a deep breath:

Isaiah is a cowboy at heart:

Anthony is stretching that summer beach feel out:

Ignacio explored Broken Beach in Indonesia:

Enrico paused for a pic in Miami:

Flavio shared the view in Ipanema:

Victor is one cool rider: