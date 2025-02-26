Beau DeMayo Has 2 Very Big Things: Beauty + Brains

I’d like some space in his mutant university…

Beau DeMayo, an Emmy nominated writer, is showing that you don’t have to always rely on your dashing good looks. He’s currently reaping the benefits after helping to reboot X-Men: The Animated Series, now serving as showrunner for the shows first season on Disney as X-Men: 97.

Beau DeMayo saw his big break in 2015 as a story editor on CW’s hit series The Originals. This propelled him to working for Netflix on The Witcher and its spin-off, Nightmare of the Wolf, as well as a handful of episodes for Disney’s Moon Knight and Paramount’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. His various roles included scriptwriter, co-producer and supervising producer.

Look at that resume, just look at it! All the heavy hitters. The CW. Netflix. Disney. Marvel. Paramount.

Can we get this stud writing for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot on Hulu? Because I totally think he can handle it.

The 42-year-old also runs his own OnlyFans page, where you can subscribe to his content for $9.99 a month. Now, before you get too excited, I don’t know how risky you’ll find his content. His little blurb states: “Join me as we discuss my work on X-MEN ’97 and other hit series, with behind-the-scenes content into what it’s like to be an out-and-proud, queer black artist in Hollywood… with some spicy exclusive content sprinkled in.”

Maybe I’ll have to subscribe, ya know, for research purposes… Of course.

Why am I writing about Beau DeMayo?

Well, honestly, this new shirtless photo came across my Instagram showcasing the Hollywood hunk in a Magneto helmet. I know this photo probably does a lot for the cosplay community but… holy shit. I’m not even looking at the buff, buff body. I’m looking at the piercing eyes behind the Magneto helmet. He’s serving face or… smizing?

The Florida-to-California native is the second stone cold hottie to don the Magneto gear while simultaneously related to Marvel in some capacity. The first being, of course, Michael Fassbender. Who’s your favorite hunk to wear the helmet? DeMayo or Fassbender? After the photo above, my answer is easily Beau!

I’m really excited to see what this writer/producer has in store for fans and the entertainment world in general as he goes forward with his career behind the scenes. He’s definitely off to a great start! And he’s a worthy addition to the LGBT community as a whole.

Now… if you’ll excuse me, I’m about to dip myself in a lake so I can be Iceman. And Beau DeMayo can play Magneto. Gee, I hope he doesn’t have to choke me as we battle for mutant supremacy!