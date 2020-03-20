Ben Platt Throws A Virtual Dance Party (Complete With Broadway Friends) & We’re All Invited

From John Legend delivering Disney anthem goodness to his family and Gal Gadot and a litany of A-List stars singing “Imagine”, many of our favorite performers are quickly realizing that delivering one of a kind performances directly to our homes is exactly what the fans (and the performers) need during these trying times. Tony winner and star of The Politician, Ben Platt has truly upped the game though. Platt had a mini dance party while homebound, and was joined by fellow Broadway luminaries Noah Galvin and Kathryn Gallagher, titling the impromptu event appropriately, #QuaranTunes

Guys! We are hosting a #QuaranTunes Virtual Dance Party! Tomorrow 3 PM PST/6 PM EST! Info and links below- let’s dance away the nerves together! @Noahegalvin @kathryng pic.twitter.com/ztqcgVJpDp — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) March 16, 2020

From Ariana Grande to Robyn to Lizzo to some good old fashioned Aretha Franklin, the three Broadway dynamos turned the party to every single track, complete with some almost spontaneous and unique choreography (and hearing Platt’s signature and swoon-worthy falsetto on top of Ariana Grande’s “Breathin” is an added bonus).

Platt also mentioned he has some plans to sing some covers on social media, and provided he finds a way to structure it, to take some requests and will hopefully do a couple a week. “Music” as he says, is “the best way to make it through all this:”.

The #QuaranTunes playlist is included here;