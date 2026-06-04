Nicholas Galitzine in New ‘Red, White and Royal Wedding’ BTS

Nicholas Galitzine fans are currently living through a very specific kind of waiting period.

On one hand, Masters of the Universe is almost here (literally), meaning audiences are just hours away from seeing Nicholas Galitzine step into the iconic roles of Prince Adam and He-Man. On the other hand, every new promotional clip seems determined to make the wait even harder.

The actor’s transformation into the legendary hero has already generated plenty of buzz. The muscles are there. The blonde hair is there. The sword is there. Most importantly, Galitzine appears to be having an absolute blast.

For longtime fans who first fell for him in Red, White & Royal Blue, the excitement is doubled. Not only is Masters of the Universe about to arrive in theaters, but updates from the upcoming Red, White & Royal Wedding continue to trickle in after filming officially wrapped.

New behind-the-scenes look at ‘RED, WHITE & ROYAL WEDDING’ starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine. pic.twitter.com/YdhQPbWgRE — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 3, 2026

It’s a good time to be a Galitzine fan.

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The TikTok Era of Movie Promotion

Gone are the days when promoting a blockbuster meant showing up for a few interviews and posing on a red carpet.

Today’s stars are expected to become content creators too.

Thankfully, Galitzine understood the assignment.

While many actors would happily stick to magazine covers and press junkets, Galitzine has fully embraced the social media side of promotion. Instead of only serving dramatic hero poses, he’s showing audiences a much sillier side of himself.

A lot of that can be credited to his Masters of the Universe co-star Camila Mendes.

Enter Camila Mendes

Anyone who follows Mendes online already knows she’s one of the funniest people in Hollywood.

The actress has built a reputation for creating genuinely entertaining social media content that feels natural rather than overly polished. Quick jokes, clever audio trends, and self-aware humor are all part of her online personality.

Pairing her with Galitzine has turned out to be a winning combination.

The two have been appearing together in promotional videos, dubbing funny audio clips and leaning into the absurdity that comes with modern blockbuster marketing. Their chemistry feels effortless and gives fans a glimpse of the personalities behind the characters.

It’s refreshing to watch stars who seem willing to laugh at themselves.

Yes, He Wore the Wig

Perhaps the clearest sign that Galitzine is fully committed to this promotional tour came during his appearance on The Tonight Show.

Instead of taking the serious leading-man route, he happily donned a blonde wig to recreate the famous He-Man meme.

This is the kind of behavior that turns casual moviegoers into fans.

There is something undeniably charming about an actor who can spend months building superhero-level muscles and then immediately agree to put on a ridiculous wig for a joke.

Galitzine seems completely comfortable doing both.

The Best of Both Worlds

Part of Galitzine’s appeal has always been his ability to balance heartthrob status with genuine likability.

Yes, he looks like he was created in a movie star laboratory. But he also comes across as approachable, funny, and willing to poke fun at himself.

As Masters of the Universe prepares to hit theaters on June 5, audiences are about to see whether the actor can bring the same charisma to Eternia that he has brought to every stage of this press tour.

Judging by the reaction so far, fans are already convinced. The muscles may have gotten everyone’s attention, but it’s Galitzine’s sense of humor that is stealing the show.