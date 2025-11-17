Benny Blanco’s Viral PDA With Lil Dicky: Is This a GAY Proof?

Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez’s new husband, is at the center of a viral firestorm. A resurfaced video has sparked speculation about his sexuality, leaving fans and followers wondering: Is he gay? Or is he simply just a guy who likes a little more PDA with his buddies than most straight dudes? Either way, the internet’s buzzing, so grab your popcorn—this drama is only heating up.

RELATED: ‘Predator: Badlands’, Is the Alien Hunter Actually Gay?

Selena and Benny: A Private Marriage, but Public Scrutiny

Advertisement

Blanco and Gomez tied the knot in a private ceremony this past September, sealing the deal after years of dating. The couple has managed to keep their relationship relatively low-key, but social media, as usual, is having none of that. A viral video circulating online shows Blanco getting incredibly cozy with his longtime friend, rapper Lil Dicky, in a series of clips taken from red carpet events. There’s hand-holding, hugs from behind, and even a kiss on the lips. And no, it’s not the kind of affectionate moment you’d expect between close friends who just happen to be, well, heterosexual.

The video compilation, posted by a social media influencer, draws attention to how Blanco seems more at ease with Lil Dicky’s affections than he does with his own wife, Selena. In fact, the clips suggest Blanco is visibly uncomfortable when Gomez tries to show him similar public affection. One clip shows her leaning in for a kiss, only for Blanco to quickly brush her off. The contrast is stark, and you can see why people are buzzing about it.

Benny Blanco: The ‘Lavender Wedding’ and What It All Means

Advertisement

The viral speculation has people throwing out all kinds of labels: some have dubbed Blanco and Gomez’s wedding a “lavender marriage,” a term often used to describe a union where one partner (usually the man) is assumed to be gay or closeted. Others have been more charitable, speculating that maybe Benny is bisexual or pansexual, but either way, people are curious about the underlying dynamics of their relationship.

Adding fuel to the fire, Benny Blanco has made candid remarks about his own sexuality in the past. In one viral moment from a podcast appearance, Blanco casually said, “I’d probably suck d**k,” which, depending on your perspective, could be a throwaway joke or a clue about his true feelings. But again, no official statements from Blanco or his camp have confirmed any details about his sexual orientation—so for now, all we’ve got are these fragments of online content and the imagination of internet sleuths.

Advertisement

Selena or Benny: Who’s the Real Focus Here?

While the viral video and the speculation surrounding Blanco’s sexuality have certainly caught people’s attention, it’s worth considering whether this all might be a bit of clickbait. Social media influencers thrive on generating hype, and it’s no secret that certain viral videos are curated to spark exactly this kind of controversy. The video showing Blanco and Lil Dicky’s close moments, paired with commentary on his interactions with Gomez, has all the ingredients for an online debate. The clips were almost certainly designed to provoke a reaction, and they’ve done exactly that.

Advertisement

In the world of TikTok and Twitter, it’s not uncommon to see videos that take moments out of context and spin them into larger narratives. Without a solid confirmation from Blanco himself, we’re left to speculate based on a few seconds of footage and some cheeky remarks. Could it be that he’s just a guy who enjoys affectionate friendships? Or is there more to the story? Who knows—but as of now, the only person who can truly answer that question is Benny Blanco.

Does It Matter? A More Important Question

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that Benny Blanco’s sexual orientation isn’t anyone’s business unless he chooses to share it. The pressure to label people based on their interactions and public appearances can be invasive, especially when it comes to someone’s personal life. As long as Benny is happy in his marriage to Selena, and they’ve agreed on the dynamics of their relationship, that’s all that really matters.

For many in the LGBTQ+ community, watching a straight guy (or someone assumed to be straight) express affection in public with another man is refreshing—whether it’s in the form of an innocent kiss or a loving hug. These moments challenge the rigid boxes we often try to put people into and open the door to more authentic expressions of human connection, regardless of sexuality. In fact, this type of affectionate, platonic intimacy between men could help normalize physical closeness without the need to question sexual preferences or gender norms.

Advertisement

So, whether Benny Blanco is gay, bisexual, pansexual, or just someone who enjoys a good bromance with Lil Dicky, the conversation could do with a bit less speculation and a lot more acceptance. Let’s not forget, when it comes to love and identity, it’s always the person in question who gets the final say.

In the meantime, Benny, Selena, and Lil Dicky can continue to live their best lives—let’s just hope they don’t mind being the subjects of the latest internet frenzy. After all, this is the world we live in now: if you kiss your friend, the world’s got questions.