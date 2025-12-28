Benson Boone: Is He Here for the Long Haul or Just a One-Hit Wonder?

Benson Boone is that guy. You know, the one who came out of nowhere with a voice that’ll make you question your entire sexual orientation—and yes, a body that definitely doesn’t mind being put on display. But beyond his swoon-worthy looks and intentionally shirtless performances, there’s a question on everyone’s mind: is Benson a pop star in the making, or just another one-hit wonder destined for obscurity?

RELATED: Benson Boone’s Jaw-Dropping Glow-Up Is Causing Some Thirst

Advertisement

Let’s be real—he’s already defied the odds. But is he more than just a pretty face and a catchy chorus? We’re diving into the real Benson Boone: the guy who may or may not have perfected the art of getting us all to drool without even trying.

RELATED: Nipple City: Which Palm Royale Hottie Is Making You Weak in the Knees?

Advertisement

Shirtless and Sensational: A Trademark Move of Boone?

Benson Boone is already living the pop star fantasy. His breakout hit “Beautiful Things” was the biggest-selling single of 2024 (yes, that track that you can’t get out of your head). And don’t forget, he scored a Best New Artist nod at the Grammys this year. But we’re not just here for the accolades. Oh no, we’re here for the man who made shirtless performances a thing—because apparently, clothes are so last season.

Advertisement

From the Grammy red carpet to his energetic live shows, Benson is practically allergic to shirts. But it’s not just for the attention (though let’s be real, it’s working). Benson’s a calculated performer, and he’s more than aware of what people want. “I definitely remember there was a time where I would take my shirt off because I didn’t know what else to do,” he admitted to Rolling Stone. “After doing a lot of shows, you start to pick up on what people like and don’t like, what girls like and don’t like. There is an art to making anybody go crazy.” Oh, trust us—he knows exactly what he’s doing.

But hold up—Benson isn’t trying to turn his abs into a circus act. “I don’t want people to come to a show expecting me to just take my shirt off and it to be like a gun show. One, I don’t have the guns for that. Two, that’s just not what I’m about.” Well, good news for us—his voice is more than enough to keep the crowd wild. But yeah, we’d still accept a little flexing on the side, Benson.

Advertisement

Shirtless in the Studio? We’re Here For It

You think the shirtless vibes end on stage? Think again. Benson takes it to the studio as well. Apparently, recording shirtless helps him get into “performance mode.” We’re guessing it’s a good excuse to leave the pants part out of the equation too. His bestie and collaborator Jack LaFrantz spilled the tea to Rolling Stone: “Nothing, even clothing, messing up the vocals.” And we get it. Who wants a T-shirt ruining those high notes?

Jack also added a little cheeky note: “I will not confirm or deny whether pants are also on or not.” Jack, you’re a tease. But it’s not just about bare skin—it’s about feeling the music, and Benson’s got the perfect balance between staying authentic and embracing his playful side. So when it comes to recording that perfect track, it’s all about comfort, confidence, and… possibly nothing at all.

Advertisement

One Hit Wonder? More Like One Hot Superstar

So, will Benson be a flash-in-the-pan pop sensation, or is he here to stay? Listen, Benson Boone isn’t just selling sex appeal (although, let’s be honest, it doesn’t hurt). He’s got the voice, the vulnerability, and the ability to make his fans swoon—not just over his shirtless moments but over his music. And with his sophomore album American Heart on the way, we have a feeling Benson is in it for the long haul.

Advertisement

Whether he’s gracing our playlists with his falsetto or reminding us that abs aren’t everything (even though we appreciate his), Benson’s not here to be just another one-hit wonder. So while we’ll continue to debate the real reason he takes his shirt off (it’s definitely the music, right?), we’ll be here, shamelessly hoping he keeps the shirtlessness coming. We’re not picky.

One thing’s for sure: Benson Boone is no ordinary pop star. He’s got the talent, the looks, and—let’s not forget—the willingness to bare it all, both physically and musically. Stay tuned—because with Benson, the best is yet to come.