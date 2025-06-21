Mr Electric Blue’ Is Benson Boone’s Wettest, Wildest, Campiest Era Yet

Benson Boone is sudsing up the screen, dunking on his haters, and serving summer thirst trap realness in his latest music video, Mr Electric Blue — and babes, it’s a campy, glitter-dusted serve.

Despite hitting a global #1 with “Beautiful Things” last year, Boone’s been getting dragged across the internet for everything from his vocals to his fashion choices — especially that now-infamous blue jumpsuit and his high-flying backflip. The haters said “industry plant,” and Boone said: bet.

So what does he do? Turns the entire drag session into a disco-ball daydream, drops the mic and the top, and gives us a music video that’s part musical comedy, part thirst trap, part gay pool party, and all petty perfection.

The video opens with Boone flat broke, rocking a “One Hit Wonder” tee, and informed he owes $10 million to a label literally called Industry Plant Records. What follows is a madcap, glorious montage of odd jobs and even odder outfits: he’s a dog walker in an “Inauthentic” tee, an ice cream trucker in a crop top and headband, a lawn boy in Daisy Dukes and zero shame, a sign flipper back in that blue jumpsuit, and a pool boy with abs for days.

But the pièce de résistance? The car wash.

Sudsy, shirtless, and in red shorts so tight they could pass for a strong opinion, Boone absolutely commits to the bit. He tosses his hair like a Pantene prince, grinds on a muscle car like it’s his OnlyFans debut, and flashes the kind of wink that causes spontaneous heatwaves.

And while the visuals are pure eye candy, the jokes are just as sharp. A woman pulls up, he shoots his shot, and she speeds off. Her bumper sticker? “Mustaches are lame.” Brutal. Later, a little girl recognizes him at the ice cream truck:

“Hey, you’re that guy who sings Beautiful Things,” she says.

Boone smiles, ready to receive his flowers.

“Your music is terrible!” she deadpans.

Without hesitation, Boone steals her ice cream cone and eats it in one bite.

*Chef’s kiss.*

Sonically, “Mr Electric Blue” is a fizzy glam-pop bop — all twinkling keys, theatrical flair, and Elton John-meets-modern-pop swagger. But the real magic is in how Boone takes every internet insult and spins it into sparkly, wet gold. He’s not wallowing in the hate — he’s washing your car with it.

For queer audiences, the appeal is obvious: high camp, fearless self-parody, and enough shirtless choreography to power a week of group chats. But there’s something deeper, too. Boone turns mockery into performance art, takes every jab and turns it into a pose. It’s giving… resilience, with abs.

Mr Electric Blue is bold, bonkers, and unapologetically extra — which is to say, it’s perfect. Boone may be poking fun at himself, but don’t be fooled: this is a power move in hot pants.