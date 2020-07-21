But First… The 20 Hottest Men To Ever Compete On ‘Big Brother’

Big Brother has seen its fare share of hotties walk through its doors ever since the beloved CBS series debuted many moons ago.
The show, which is rumored to be starting its 22nd season sometime next month to coincide with its 20th year on air, has given us a ton of memorable moments that die-hard BB fans will never forget (Dan’s “funeral”, Janelle winning HOH for the first time, Ian’s triumphant win, etc).
The man candy is another reason why we tune in, both to the show and the live feeds which can sometimes provide us with a ton of NSFW content.
We here at Instinct came up with an updated list of BB guys worth drooling over as there have been some new ones that have popped up on our radar since our first grouping was made 2 years ago.
Check out our top 20 hunks who have competed on Big Brother.
Nick Maccarone: Big Brother 21
Chris “Swaggy C” Williams: Big Brother 20
Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat: Big Brother 20
Mark Jansen: Big Brother 19
Matt Clines: Big Brother 19
Paulie Calafiore: Big Brother 18
Victor Arroyo: Big Brother 18
Cody Calafiore: Big Brother 16
Caleb Reynolds: Big Brother 16
Howard Overby: Big Brother 15
Frank Eudy: Big Brother 14
Dominic Briones: Big Brother 13
Hayden Moss: Big Brother 12
Jessie Godderz: Big Brother 10 and 11
Dan Gheesling: Big Brother 10 and 14
Memphis Garrett: Big Brother 10
Will Kirby: Season 2 and Season 7
Kaysar Ridha: Big Brother 6 and 7
James Rhine: Big Brother 6 and 7
Jase Wirey: Big Brother 5 and 7
