‘Big Brother’ Fans Are Complaining About How Much This All-Stars Season Sucks

There seems to be a general consensus going around online that this season of Big Brother, its second All-Stars edition, basically sucks.

BBAS started very late this year compared to when it usually begins in June due to the Coronavirus pandemic. After sequestering and testing them over and over again (with a couple of original picks allegedly not being able to enter because they contracted COVID) the chosen houseguests were finally able to move in about a month ago.

It started out totally promising giving the plethora of awesome returning contestants who would compete for the $500,000 grand prize. You had a couple of beloved old school players (Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, Keesha Smith), ones who won before (Ian Terry, Nicole Franzel) and even someone who left on the first night of their original season (David Alexander).

the face you make when you got backlash for being laid up with a married woman on your first season and get called out again for the same shit this season..yep we see you bitch #bb22 pic.twitter.com/PeLQbMxIE5 — . (@otevspov) September 4, 2020

Mix that in with some tasty eye candy (Cody Calafiore, Tyler Crispen, Enzo Palumbo), competitors with dazzling personalities (Da’Vonne Rogers, Kevin Campbell, Nicole Anthony) and a smattering of other past faves (Memphis Garrett, Daniele Briones, Bayleigh Dayton, Christmas Abbott) and it was for sure going to be an amazing season to watch.

Except it hasn’t been, at least according to the fans for so many reasons. The biggest issue, at least from what I have seen online, is that everyone is acting way too damn friendly with one another with no one making any real moves that would help them should they make it to the final two.

Instead, its been a herd of people in power making the most obvious of decisions so that they don’t have to get their hands dirty. At the center of this you have a big alliance of Cody, Tyler, Memphis, Daniele, Nicole and Enzo that have been running the house with some of them having side deals with others.

You're all watching the end of an era in @CBSBigBrother history. Kaysar is far beyond the game. #BB22 — James Rhine (@jamesrhine) September 4, 2020

Their Head of Household reigns have been predictable, especially with them two of them (Tyler, Enzo) taking the easiest route by targeting Janelle and Kaysar just because of their history with the show. They were lucky, as both were evicted in the past two weeks with Keesha and Nicole A. going before them, but the bottom line is that there was no real strategy or logic in why they wanted to get any of the four out so far.

Its a sharp contrast to another iconic CBS reality competition series, Survivor, where castaways want to make bold moves in order to tighten up their resume in the end. Instead, with BBAS so far, you have many people hiding in a corner, terrified to do anything huge that will shake things up.

Nicole is crying because Bayleigh said multiple people have told her that Nicole is targeting Bayleigh. Nicole is so brave to play this game with a missing spine. #BB22 pic.twitter.com/NPPC2flnII — Duke the Duck (@DukeTheBBDuck) September 4, 2020

This would be sort of on par if it was a regular BB season (the pre-jury weeks), but its All-Stars, so they should not only know better but be able to come prepared guns blazing with delicious strategies that would help cement (or further cement) them as legends.

Even people who were really liked in their first season, like Nicole F., are now vilified for their actions in the house. The drama between her and Janelle was one of the few interesting storylines this season but her constantly talking about uninviting her to her wedding got so boring very early on.

I was screaming for Day to win HOH. Damn #BB22 2020 could not get worse. #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/hk5aWvt3jk — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) September 4, 2020

Now we have another herd-ish member, Christmas, in control. This means it will more than likely be her putting up someone like Kevin, Ian, Da’Vonne, David or Bayleigh while that group mentioned above will remain safe for another week. It is going to be very pathetic if this pattern keeps happening as fans will not want to keep watching.