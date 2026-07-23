‘Blutige Anfänger’ Is the German Gay Police Drama You’ve Been Missing

Blutige Anfänger is here to remind us that sometimes our next television obsession isn’t coming from Hollywood. Sometimes, it’s coming from Germany with murder mysteries, police trainees, yearning-filled glances, and two ridiculously attractive men falling for one another.

If you’ve been desperately searching for something to fill the 9-1-1 shaped hole in your heart, consider this your official invitation to dive headfirst into Blutige Anfänger.

Trust us. It’s worth reading the subtitles.

Crime, Chaos, and Campus Life

Blutige Anfänger, which translates to Bloody Beginners, has been airing since January 2020 and follows police college students as they balance their demanding training with homicide investigations, complicated friendships, and messy personal lives.

Think police procedural meets coming-of-age drama with plenty of emotional stakes thrown into the mix.

The series has featured LGBTQ+ characters since its earlier seasons, but Season 4 introduced two new additions that quickly became fan favorites among viewers searching for their next queer television obsession.

Enter Phillip Schneider and Bruno Pérez.

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Meet Your New TV Crushes

Phillip Schneider, played by Eric Cordes, is the more traditional and rule-abiding police trainee. He’s disciplined, thoughtful, and prefers structure both inside and outside the academy.

Bruno Pérez, portrayed by Martin Peñaloza Cecconi, couldn’t be more different. He’s charismatic, impulsive, emotionally open, and has a tendency to follow both his instincts and his heart.

Naturally, putting these two together is television magic.

Their relationship begins with tension as fellow academy trainees before slowly evolving into something sweeter, deeper, and infinitely more satisfying. Watching Phillip carefully lower his emotional walls while Bruno learns vulnerability creates exactly the kind of slow burn television that queer audiences can’t get enough of.

There is yearning. There is tension. There are meaningful looks. There are definitely a lot more make out sessions that you can ever dream. There are moments that will leave you kicking your feet at your screen wondering why more people aren’t talking about this show.

And yes, both actors are incredibly hot. We’re only human.

An Underrated LGBTQ+ Gem

Part of Blutige Anfänger’s charm is that Phillip and Bruno’s relationship exists naturally within the larger story. They’re police trainees solving crimes and navigating adulthood, but they’re also allowed to be romantic, complicated, and wonderfully imperfect.

Their relationship develops alongside the pressures of academy life and homicide investigations, making their emotional moments feel genuinely earned.

For fans of queer television, that’s always worth celebrating.

Time to Download That VPN

Fair warning. Depending on where you live, watching Blutige Anfänger may require a VPN and a little determination on your part. Thankfully, fan edits online have also introduced plenty of viewers to Phillip and Bruno’s story.

Either way, we’d argue it’s worth the effort.

Blutige Anfänger may still be something of a niche favorite outside Germany, but between compelling mysteries, slow burn romance, and one very attractive gay couple, we’re more than happy to help spread the good word.

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