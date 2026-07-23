Batman Rumors: Mitchell Slaggert Reportedly on DC Studios’ Radar

If there’s one thing comic book fans love more than arguing about Batman, it’s arguing about who gets to wear the cowl. And if there’s one thing gay fans love? Conducting a completely normal, highly scientific investigation into whether a rumored Bruce Wayne has the face card, the jawline, and the brooding energy to make Gotham collectively lose its mind. Enter Mitchell Slaggert, whose name is suddenly flying around the DC Universe rumor mill.

RELATED: Igby Rigney Steals the Spotlight in Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’

According to film critic John Campea, the Landman and The Sex Lives of College Girls actor is being considered by DC Studios to play Batman in The Brave and the Bold, a role that would introduce a brand-new Batman to James Gunn’s DC Universe. Nothing has been officially announced, but that hasn’t stopped fans from treating this rumor like it’s already opening weekend.

RELATED: Superman’s New Power? It’s Not Just His Strength—It’s On His Crotch!

Batman’s dating profile… we mean casting search

The Brave and the Bold is expected to introduce the DCU’s version of Bruce Wayne alongside Damian Wayne, his very opinionated son. The screenplay is being written by Christina Hodson, whose DC résumé includes Birds of Prey and The Flash.

Andy Muschietti is still attached to direct, though his growing schedule following It: Welcome to Derry has sparked questions about whether he’ll ultimately stay with the project. Naturally, that has led to whispers that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn could take over directing duties himself.

For now, that’s all speculation.

One thing Gunn has made clear is that he isn’t interested in having two live-action Batmen tripping over each other’s capes. The DCU’s Batman won’t be racing Matt Reeves’ separate Gotham universe to theaters, especially after The Batman Part II shifted its release to February 2028.

Mitchell Slaggert goes from “Wait… who?” to “Wait… him?”

The biggest surprise isn’t just the rumor—it’s the choice. Slaggert hasn’t headlined billion-dollar franchises or spent years on superhero wish lists. His film credits include Wish Upon and Write When You Get Work, while television audiences know him from Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Landman.

In other words, he’s exactly the kind of actor James Gunn has shown he enjoys betting on—even when it means handing one of Hollywood’s biggest roles, Batman, to a relatively fresh face. After all, Gunn pulled David Corenswet from relative obscurity before handing him the keys to Superman. If lightning struck once, why couldn’t it strike Gotham too?

There’s no confirmation that Slaggert has auditioned, no official shortlist, and no word on who else might be competing for the role. But according to Campea, the actor is very much on DC Studios’ radar.

And let’s just say… the internet has already begun imagining him in tailored suits, black eyeliner—sorry, “smoky battle makeup”—and a cape billowing dramatically in slow motion.

James Gunn is unusually… quiet

Perhaps the most interesting part of this whole saga is what hasn’t happened. James Gunn has built something of a hobby around jumping onto social media to squash wild DC rumors before they gain momentum. This time? Crickets. That silence doesn’t confirm anything, but it’s certainly keeping speculation alive. Gunn has, however, consistently defended the team working on The Brave and the Bold.

Mitchell Slaggert pic.twitter.com/bCjnRmn0qf — Fit Famous Males (@FitFamousMales) January 16, 2023

“I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson’s screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson – she’s one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages,” he previously said. “I don’t think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken.”

He also shared last year that the screenplay was progressing well, while noting that “some things have changed” and that “plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff.”

When asked whether Damian Wayne remained part of the story, Gunn replied, “I think you have to wait to see exactly what’s happening.”

Gotham’s next heartthrob or just another rumor?

Until DC Studios actually unveils its new Batman, Mitchell Slaggert occupies that uniquely Hollywood space where one rumor can instantly turn someone into the internet’s newest obsession. Maybe he’ll end up protecting Gotham. Maybe someone else will.

Either way, the gay agenda remains unchanged: respectfully evaluate the tailoring, overanalyze the jawline, debate the hair, and decide whether Bruce Wayne should look like he owns Wayne Enterprises or a luxury skincare brand.

Honestly, detective work comes in many forms.

Source: IXBT and Comic Book Movie