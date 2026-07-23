The Giants Wanted to Move On. Some Fans Aren’t Ready To.

Attendance remains strong overall for the San Francisco Giants, but months after their Pride Night controversy, some fans are wondering whether the team is still paying the price.

Giants fans have long shown up for baseball, fries, and the occasional excuse to wear orange in public.

Back in June, however, the conversation surrounding the San Francisco Giants had very little to do with what was happening on the field.

Pride Night was intended to be a celebration of visibility and community. Instead, it became one of Major League Baseball’s most talked-about controversies of the summer.

A Night That Changed the Conversation

During the team’s annual Pride Night, pitchers Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker took the field wearing the Giants’ rainbow-logo caps with handwritten Bible verses added to them.

For many LGBTQ+ fans, the issue was never about religion itself. Plenty of queer people are people of faith. The concern was that an evening designed to celebrate an often marginalized community had suddenly become a stage for messaging that many interpreted as exclusionary.

The reaction was swift.

Social media lit up with criticism, disappointment, and calls for accountability. One fan even reportedly secured a full refund of $318 following the incident.

Major League Baseball later addressed the matter in a statement provided to The Athletic. The league initially indicated that the writing violated uniform policies and that the players had been warned. MLB subsequently clarified that the warning was not disciplinary and was unrelated to the content of the verses themselves.

Still, for many fans, the damage had already been done.

Eleven days after four Giants pitchers protested the team’s annual Pride Night celebration — setting off a backlash cycle that has since drawn in the Department of Justice, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred — a small group of fans gathered outside… pic.twitter.com/TBgjDzjNNR — SFGATE (@SFGate) June 24, 2026

Eleven days after four Giants pitchers protested the team’s annual Pride Night celebration — setting off a backlash cycle that has since drawn in the Department of Justice, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred — a small group of fans gathered outside… pic.twitter.com/TBgjDzjNNR — SFGATE (@SFGate) June 24, 2026

RELATED: Players Not Wearing Pride Uniforms During Pride Night? Why Not? Is This Ok?

The Attendance Question

Fast forward a few months, and some observers are pointing to another development: attendance.

Reports indicate that the Giants have averaged approximately 33,413 fans per game since the controversy, representing a decline of roughly 5-7% compared to earlier stretches of the season.

Can that decrease be attributed solely to Pride Night?

Not necessarily.

Baseball attendance is influenced by a long list of factors, including weather, team performance, scheduling, and the general unpredictability of sports fandom. Correlation is not causation, and it would be impossible to definitively tie every empty seat to June’s headlines.

That said, fans have noticed the timing.

Pride Matters

Despite the dip, the Giants remain one of baseball’s most attended teams. According to Sports Business Journal, the organization still ranks sixth in Major League Baseball for average attendance with general MLB attendance only up by 1.1%.

But perhaps that’s what makes this story particularly noteworthy.

The Giants are not struggling. Their fanbase is still showing up.

Yet Pride Night serves as a reminder that LGBTQ+ fans are not a niche audience. They buy tickets. They purchase merchandise. They bring friends. And when they feel disappointed, they remember.

Months later, the conversation surrounding the Giants is no longer just about Bible verses on baseball caps.

It’s about whether teams truly understand the communities they ask to celebrate.

And in San Francisco of all places, that’s a question that isn’t going away anytime soon.