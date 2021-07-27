Bob The Drag Queen Was Stopped By TSA?

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob The Drag Queen had a bumpy stop with the Transportation Security Administration. But thankfully, the moment became a funny interaction instead of more serious problem.

Bob The Drag Queen, who uses both she/her and he/him pronouns, shared the moment on Twitter with her fans. She started the story by writing, “Y’all, TSA man has removed my wig from the bag and is running it through the scanner by itself.”

Yall TSA man has removed my wig from the bag and it running it through the scanner by itself. — Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) July 20, 2021

Bob then explained that he was left there as a TSA agent started walking around the check point with a “sad wig in a tray.” Later, the same agent “Went to get the black lady to look at my wig.”

He went to get the black lady to look at my wig. https://t.co/JTXQHWNg93 — Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) July 20, 2021

If you’re wondering how neither TSA agent could know that the wig was simply a wing, you aren’t alone. But the female TSA agent assured Bob that she knew what the wig was. The TSA was just being extra cautious.

“The black lady is reassuring me that she knows what a wig is and they are running it through the machine AGAIN,” Bob the Drag Queen specifically explained in a follow-up tweet. “After taking all the pins and the bump off.”

The black lady is reassuring me that she knows what a wig is and they are running it through the machine AGAIN. After taking all the pins and the bump off. https://t.co/N2Amqlb08H — Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) July 20, 2021

Thankfully, the moment didn’t go on much longer than that. Bob The Drag Queen then released a tweet with pictures of his wigs and captioned it, “The suspicious wig has been released from custody and is currently out on parole.”

The suspicious wig has been released from custody and is currently out on parole. https://t.co/T06Rv4hwfL pic.twitter.com/oKFZT49clu — Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) July 20, 2021

But that’s not the end of the story. You see, the TSA decided to join in on the conversation from their own social media page. That’s right, the official TSA Instagram account posted about the wigs and even included a picture of them.

“We heard you walked purse first through one of our security checkpoints,” the TSA’s Instagram account posted. “No tea, no shade, and we sure hope you had a pleasant experience, but when it comes to security we do what needs to be done to keep you safe.”

“At times our officers may ask passengers to undergo additional screening, such as letting a wig out the bag to be run separately. This could be to resolve an alarm or as part of other security measures,” the account added.

“Now, Shante, you can stay,” the post shared in reference to RuPaul’s Drag Race. “Thanks for your patience, hilarity, talent, and humility. Keep racking up them frequent flyer miles.”