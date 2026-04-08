Boise Installs Rainbow Poles Following Pride Flag Ban

The City Council of Boise, Idaho, has responded to a strict ban on flying Pride flags at local government buildings in the state by installing poles in front of City Hall adorned with rainbow colors and a large welcoming banner.

The flag poles in front of the Boise City Hall are now wrapped in the colors of the progressive pride trans flag, since Governor Brad Little signed legislation forcing the removal of the flag last week. pic.twitter.com/O5pQX9KDam — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 7, 2026

A little history: In 2025, the Republican-led state legislature passed a new law banning local government buildings from flying anything other than “official” flags. In other words, they wanted to ban the flying of rainbow Pride flags. Following that, the Boise City Council designated the Pride flag as an “official” flag of the city as a “work-around” to the new law.

Unhappy with that turn of events, Idaho state lawmakers passed House Bill 561 last month, which goes even further. Now, only the U.S. flag, the Idaho state flag, official military flags, recognized tribal flags and the Basque flag are allowed. And, there’s a $2,000/day fine for violations.

But Boise Wasn’t Done Yet

Boise State Public Radio reports that just a week after taking down Pride flags to comply with the updated ban, Boise’s City Council installed a rainbow-themed banner in front of City Hall with the words “Creating a city for everyone,” and wrapped its flag poles with LGBTQ colors.

Mayor Lauren McLean told reporters on Tuesday, “Well, the law pertained to flags, and we are in full compliance with the law.” Boise for the win!!!

Here’s the report from Boise’s local NBC affiliate KPVI.