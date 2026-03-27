Idaho vs. Pride: The Flag Fight You Can’t Miss

Another day, another state trying to remind us that our pride isn’t welcome—literally. On Tuesday, March 24, the Idaho Senate passed House Bill 561, a bill that seeks to bring back the debate over whether or not we can fly the Pride flag. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t go in our favor.

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HB 561: Idaho’s Attempt to Take Pride Down a Notch

The bill, which aims to fine cities for flying disallowed flags—including, of course, the Pride flag—has been quietly working its way through the legislative meat grinder. First passed by the House on March 5, it now heads to Republican Gov. Brad Little’s desk, ready to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

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Here’s the thing: Idaho’s government is upset that cities like Boise found clever ways to skirt around a 2025 law that restricted which flags could be flown on government property. (The nerve!) Boise, in its infinite wisdom, decided to slap the Pride flag with an “official city flag” label, which, apparently, doesn’t sit well with those wanting to keep things, let’s say, less colorful. HB 561 is here to put an end to that workaround.

Flags That Don’t Make the Cut

The new law is as clear as a rainbow flag on a sunny day: flags that are political, religious, or ideological are a no-go. So, in case you missed it, the Pride flag has officially been labeled as too much for public property. (Imagine being too radical just for existing.)

What does this mean? If you happen to be a government building in Idaho, flying the Pride flag will cost you. HB 561 would fine any offending buildings $2,000 per flag, per day. And no, that’s not a typo. The Idaho Attorney General, Raúl Labrador, would have the power to file lawsuits and slap cities with civil court fines if they refuse to comply. Of course, before any lawsuit happens, local governments are given 10 days to fix the problem—whatever that means in this context.

A Dry List of Allowed Flags

To add insult to injury, flags that are allowed are, predictably, as dry as the Idaho desert. We’re talking about the US flag, state flags, and tribal flags, among others. So, in case you were wondering, your rainbow colors don’t quite make the cut. But if your flag doesn’t scream “political,” “religious,” or “ideological,” you might be in the clear. (Good luck figuring out what exactly doesn’t fit that category in 2026.)

In the grand scheme of things, HB 561’s attempt to erase Pride from Idaho’s government buildings is less about flags and more about sending a message: your pride isn’t welcome here. But here’s the kicker: when you make something this political, guess what? You’re only putting it in the spotlight even more.

So, Idaho, here’s a thought: Stop making our sexuality the issue, and we wouldn’t have a problem. Maybe next time, we’ll just keep our flags in our hearts where they belong—and leave the drama on the House floor.

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Now, if anyone needs me, I’ll be over here, wearing my Pride flag as a cape—because you can’t fine me for that.

Source: Idaho Capital Sun