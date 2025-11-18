BravoCon 2025 officially returned to Las Vegas, and let’s be honest — it was basically Pride Weekend for people who organize their lives around Housewives taglines. After a two-year break, Caesars Forum was once again transformed into a glittering Thunderdome of wigs, sequins, and gays taking photos with Bravo celebrities like they’re ancient deities.

Andy Cohen, naturally, descended like the patron saint of chaos to deliver the news every Bravo viewer lives for: new shows, surprise cast returns, renewals, and drama hotter than the Vegas pavement in August.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip

To celebrate 20 years of Housewives mayhem, Andy announced The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip, coming in 2026. Think of it as the gayest road trip in television history: cross-country drama, shifting alliances, and the kind of confessionals that will have Twitter (X? Still pretending we call it that?) melting down daily.

Bravo is calling the show a “love letter” to the women who turned wine-throwing into performance art. The journey starts in Orange County — the motherland of the franchise — and ends on the East Coast, which feels symbolic because we all know drama intensifies the farther north you go.

Cast is still under wraps, but producers promise reunions, revelations, and Housewives behaving badly. Gorgeous.

Summer House Spinoff: In the City — Because Growing Up Is Harder Than Hamptons Hangovers

Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, and Lindsay Hubbard are swapping beach houses for the chaos of real adulthood in New York City with their upcoming spinoff In the City.

Imagine less rosé on the lawn, more toddlers on the hip, fewer pool floaties, and more conversations about taxes and therapy.

According to the official teaser, the show follows them through marriage, parenthood, and the existential crisis of aging Millennials. Honestly? Relatable.

Real Housewives of Rhode Island — Yes, We’re Serious

Bravo is expanding again, and this time they’re heading to the Ocean State. Andy Cohen explained that Rhode Island is small, insular, and everyone knows everyone’s business — in other words, perfect for Housewives.

The new cast is full of glamorous women you’ve never heard of yet but soon will obsess over. Dolores Catania joins as a friend of the group because every franchise needs a voice of reason who can also flip a table if necessary.

Karen Huger Returns to Potomac — And She’s Not Holding Back

The Grande Dame is back, baby. After serving six months in prison related to a 2024 DUI case, Karen Huger returns in the midseason trailer looking reflective, raw, and ready to reclaim her throne.

Bravo teased a heartfelt sit-down with Andy Cohen where Huger reveals a more vulnerable, stripped-back side of herself. And of course, because the Potomac girls love a scenic meltdown, the season escalates on a dramatic trip to Colorado.

We’ve missed you, Karen. Never leave us again.

Wendy Osefo Speaks Out — Carefully

During the RHOP panel, Wendy addressed her and her husband’s recent fraud-related arrests. She kept things calm and classy, thanking fans and reminding everyone that the charges are still allegations.

Translation in Housewife-speak: stay tuned, I’ll talk when my lawyer lets me.

Below Deck: New Destinations, New Demands, New Gay Screaming

Bravo renewed both Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean, sending the yachts to Thailand and Croatia. Meanwhile, Captain Jason returns in Below Deck Down Under Season 4 — this time sailing to Canouan, a luxurious Caribbean island so exclusive you basically need to sell a kidney to get there. Expect demanding guests, crew drama, and Captain Jason looking like a Marvel character who wandered onto the wrong set.

The Shahs Return With a Persian Twist

Reza, GG, and MJ are officially back in a new series called The Valley: Persian Style. It follows a tight-knit Persian friend group balancing marriages, careers, culture, and… well… rage texting. If you loved the original Shahs of Sunset, this is basically its chaotic, suburban cousin who drinks pomegranate martinis and cries during family dinners.

Jeff Lewis Is Back to Flipping Out — Literally

Still Flipping Out marks Jeff Lewis’ return to Bravo, blending his design business, Radio Andy career, and trademark emotional volatility. The network describes him as “the king of controlled chaos.”



Translation: he is still absolutely going to scream at someone on camera. And we’re absolutely going to watch.

So many shows returning and so much drama before they’ve even started. Oh Andy, where do we even begin?