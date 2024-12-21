Before starring in the critically-acclaimed FX series English Teacher, Brian Jordan Alvarez was more popularly known for creating and starring in the YouTube web series The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo–a show where he is now being accused by former cast mate Jon Ebeling of sexual assault, which Alvarez denied through his representatives in an interview with Vulture.

i was put on earth to evangelize the gay and wondrous life of caleb gallo https://t.co/3Xl6B08mZG pic.twitter.com/UgkSrDmtOS — twin princess (@twinprincessltd) October 18, 2023

The Gay and Wondrous life of Caleb Gallo originally aired in 2016 with 5 episodes. However, through the years the show has built quite a following especially from the LGBTQ+ community for its diverse themes and stories. In the show Brian Jordan Alvarez starred as the titular character and Jon Ebeling starred as Billy with whom Alvarez’ character slept together with once. A police report was filed by Ebeling to the Los Angeles Police Department on August 29 of this year after Ebeling claims that the pandemic allowed him to reflect and to re-evaluate things, claiming “Brian is just a highly abusive person,” .

What exactly is Brian Jordan Alvarez being accused of?

According to an interview with Vulture, Ebeling recalls two separate incidents in which he claims he was sexually assaulted. The first being in 2015 when Alvarez came to visit Ebeling’s house, which the latter claims to Out that Alvarez “immediately started pressuring” him into having sex even after telling Alvarez that he was more into their mutual friend Stephanie Koenig–who Ebeling dated in November 2015 and who also stars in the English Teacher alongside Alvarez.

Expounding on the situation, Ebeling tells Out:

“I must’ve said no to him 20-something times. Eventually, he just wore me down. I relented to letting him blow me, which lasted, I think, maybe a minute and a half before I went soft. And I really, I did it just to… I know this sounds weird, but almost, on some level, just to not make it awkward.”

In another incident in 2016, while filming their sex scene for The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, Ebeling claims that the original incident in 2015 was written into the show and further escalated with a scene that involved oral sex. Ebeling claims that instead of simply simulating oral sex, Alvarez performed actual oral sex on him with the entire scene being blocked from onlookers by a bedsheet. Although the scene was completely cut from the final cut that was released on YouTube, Ebeling alleges that he was raped telling friend and family of the incident through messages he sent them. In a text message he sent Koenig in January of 2016, he says, “This should never have happened on set. I didn’t ask for it, Steph. I didn’t deserve it. It’s not my fault.”

What does Alvarez have to say about the allegations?

Through Alvarez’ spokesperson, a statement was made through Vulture, referring to the entirety of the allegations as “salacious” and “reckless”

“For many months, Mr. Ebeling has peddled his falsehoods to anyone who would listen but, when confronted with proof of his duplicity and definitive evidence provided by third parties showing why Mr. Ebeling should not be trusted, numerous media outlets declined to print his outrageous claims,” the statement said.”

